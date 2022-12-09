Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How Insecurity and Failure Impact Relationships
People experience social pain when they perceive a relational partner has devalued the relationship. Social pain can also result from perceiving damage to self-esteem. Perceived relational devaluation is socially painful whether it is realistic or not. In many cases, relational devaluation is only in the mind of the perceiver, and...
psychologytoday.com
Are Our Fears of Subconscious Manipulation Justified?
People fear subconscious manipulation by external forces (e.g., advertising). People greatly overestimate the manipulative power of subtle messaging in a variety of contexts. These concerns are not evidence-based. Most messaging is woefully ineffective. In some recent posts, I’ve talked about the science of belief, information, and internet technologies (in particular,...
psychologytoday.com
Power Differentials: Breaking the Cycles
Balancing power differentials can improve mental health. Power differentials can put you at risk for fewer intimate partnerships. Be your own agent of change by addressing power differentials. Good communication is a starting point. Political divisiveness, workplace stressors, family conflicts, and intimate partnerships have something in common—power differentials: when one...
psychologytoday.com
Does Your Boss Ignore Your Ideas?
Bosses sometimes protect their egos by only moving forward with their own ideas. To get your ideas heard, make sure to present your thoughts strategically. Read the room, do your homework, and take note of constructive criticism. Even though the boss makes the final decision, this should not sway you...
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell If Someone Is an Episodic Narcissist
Entitlement schema is preoccupation with certain thoughts, feelings, or needs to the point of self-absorption. Entitlement is the experience of a long unmet childhood need for validation. The solution to self-absorption involves patience, kindness, and never engaging when triggered. Entitlement schema, originally outlined by Jeffrey Young, is the experience of...
psychologytoday.com
Destructive Decision-Making in the Grandiose Narcissist
Grandiose narcissists' need to seem superior can cause them to cover up their knowledge gaps with false confidence and charm. This can sometimes cause them to make dangerous decisions for themselves and anyone following them. It's important to resist the natural charisma of the grandiose narcissist in order to set...
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
psychologytoday.com
Transitional Absurdity: A Developmental Notion That Offers Hope
As I reflect on our times and our future well-being as humans, I keep coming back to one concept from creative systems theory—what the theory calls "transitional absurdity." It is pertinent certainly to our psychological health, and also possibly to our survival. I address the concept in depth in my latest book Insight: Creative Systems Theory’s Radical New Picture of Human Possibility.
MedicalXpress
Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
Motivation Isn't Some Magical Elixir — It's a Skill You Can Develop
Leaders aren't mythical creatures with a surplus of energy — they hone it. Progress is about mindset.
psychologytoday.com
Emotions We Must Deal with to Defend Democracy
The 2022 midterm elections raise questions about our psychological lives. For large numbers of Americans there is a sense of loss of the world we had known, of much that has defined our lives and our sense of reality. At issue are our collective forms of loss, and hopeful expressions of overcoming that loss.
THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM. THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM. The fundamental idea upon which Socialism rests is the...
How To Be Persuasive With Your Body Language
Whether we realize it or not, we all try to be persuasive. Follow these four body language hacks to be more persuasive.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
psychologytoday.com
How Narcissists Weaponize Praise
Praise we've earned can be motivating and help us build confidence. Narcissists may use praise to control others by manipulating their sense of self-worth and relational security. Narcissists may use praise as love, praise as intimacy, praise as unearned entitlement, and praise paired with abuse to disempower others. Ah, praise....
psychologytoday.com
Knowing Proper Disability Language Can Help Reduce Stigma
Recently, "identity-first language" has become popular—for example, “I am disabled,” implying membership in a community. Language is personal and reflective of our own experiences and feelings about our disability, so there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Without proper vocabulary, people may be reticent to discuss disability because they...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Social Media Boundaries With Relational Trauma
For those with relational trauma, it can be hard to figure out how to establish and maintain social media boundaries. Unlike those without relational trauma, it can be incredibly distressing to discover that you've accepted a follow from a fake account. When you are estranged from or setting firm boundaries...
