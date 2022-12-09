ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
COVINGTON, KY
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding. These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
CINCINNATI, OH
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Jury selection underway in Butler County auditor’s trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Butler County auditor. Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. He and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Jury hears opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Butler County’s chief fiscal officer, Auditor Roger Reynolds. Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. One count of bribery, a third-degree felony. Three counts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 39, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
WYOMING, OH

