FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
Court upholds 46-year sentence for man who kidnapped, raped homeless woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Supreme Court of Ohio announced Wednesday that a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a homeless woman was properly sentenced to 46.5 years in prison. According to court documents, Tytus Bailey, who was 18 years old at the time, tried to rob two men and a...
Fox 19
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
Fox 19
Arrest warrant issued for father following infant daughter’s death in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a father who was indicted on charges following the death of his infant daughter. John Powers, who now lives in Gainsville, Texas, is facing charges of murder and endangering children, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. His...
Fox 19
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
Fox 19
Murder suspect arrested after man found shot inside burning car in North College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest had been made after a man was found shot inside a burning car in North College Hill more than eight months ago. Jamiah Richardson, 25, is suspected of killing 22-year-old Brennan Crites, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. On April 8, in the 1500 block...
Fox 19
Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
Fox 19
Here’s who testifies next in Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Wednesday as the public corruption trial continues of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township is accused of using his elected position for personal gain and faces the following charges:. One count of bribery, a third-degree felony. Three counts...
Fox 19
Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding. These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
Fox 19
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Tuesday night in a shooting that happened in Roselawn and spilled out into scenes in Bond Hill and Norwood, according to Cincinnati police. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane in Roselawn, according to Cincinnati Police Lt....
Fox 19
Family despairs without answers in unsolved death of Anderson sophomore
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Eli Jones remain in the early stages of grief and mourning weeks after his death at the hands of a driver who fled the crash scene. The driver is still on the run. Eli’s stepmother, Nikki O’Connor spoke through tears Tuesday, one day before...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
Fox 19
Jury selection underway in Butler County auditor’s trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Butler County auditor. Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. He and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically...
Fox 19
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An elementary student poked themself with a syringe they found during recess, according to Cincinnati Public Schools officials. Two Carson Elementary School students found the syringe on school grounds Tuesday, which resulted in one student poking themselves, CPS said in a statement. Parents and school leadership were...
Fox 19
Jury hears opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Butler County’s chief fiscal officer, Auditor Roger Reynolds. Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. One count of bribery, a third-degree felony. Three counts...
Fox 19
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 19-year-old killed Tuesday is “lost for words” after a triple shooting in Roselawn claimed their loved one’s life. Logan Lawson, 19, was described by his dad as a “great kid” who played football at Winton Woods High School before graduating last year.
Fox 19
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are facing federal charges after being accused of stealing credit card data from skimmers installed at a local gas station to make purchases at nearly a dozen stores. Loveland police began investigating the skimmers in April, saying at the time that it was possible “a...
Fox 19
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 39, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
Fox 19
‘My son didn’t deserve this:’ Family of Covington shooting victim speaks out
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - The family of a man who was the victim in the recent fatal shooting in Covington seeks answers and justice. Covington police say 33-year-old Antwon Mulder was shot and killed on Saturday morning. His mother, Sandra Smith, said she doesn’t understand why this happened to him....
