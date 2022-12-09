ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident

Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
animalfair.com

Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!

Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
The Hill

Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis

The “pandemic pet” boom that captured headlines and the public imagination may have been more anecdote than fact, at least for the animal rescue community: Dog and cat adoptions actually declined in 2020.  But the post-pandemic shelter crisis of 2022 looks very real.  Shelters around the nation are packed to furry capacity. Animal rescues are…
UTAH STATE
Lootpress

Animals

Life without animals, either in the wild or as pets, is nearly impossible to imagine. It’d be like thinking of the sky without birds, a forest without bears and deer, a sea without fish, or for many of us, a home without a dog or cat or bird. Some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy