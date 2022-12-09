Spo On Barkley's Blow It Up Idea: Who Cares?

Charles Barkley went said Inside The NBA the Miami Heat should blow it up "It might be time to break the team up and start over," said the NBA Analyst. Miami responded from their embarrassing loss to the Pistons with a 115-110 win over the Clippers.

After the victory, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about Barkley's comments and gave a resounding "who cares". Miami is still under .500 at 12-14 on the season and welcome in the lowly Spurs this Saturday.