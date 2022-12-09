ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The supply of COVID antivirals is increasing, but many patients aren’t using them

By Ana B. Ibarra
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVZmG_0jdCDuYM00

As California gears up for a winter of respiratory illnesses, health officials and providers often reference one encouraging factor — the greater availability of COVID-19 treatments and antivirals like Paxlovid. But many patients aren’t using them.

“We have a concerning low rate of outpatient COVID-19 treatments, especially for vulnerable populations,” Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, chief equity officer at the California Department of Public Health, told doctors in an online event in November. “We want to remind the provider community that therapeutics are in ample supply and that most adults have qualifying conditions.”

Some county health officials agreed that more people should be taking advantage of these treatments. Patients may not be using them for a number of reasons, they said, including lack of awareness and confusion over who qualifies for a prescription. Add to that some people’s concerns over “Paxlovid rebound,” when people test positive again soon after having tested negative. There is also a need for easier and quicker access, experts say. Anecdotally, people have found some providers more strictly limit which patients get prescriptions.

The “misperception of drug scarcity” has resulted in some providers denying treatment to eligible people, the state’s public health department noted in a health notice sent to providers last week.

“I can share from personal experience from family members to my colleagues within the Department of Public Health who got COVID this summer — although they qualified for Paxlovid, it was really hard to get,” Radhakrishna said. People shouldn’t have to pull special strings to get these treatments, he said.

The department’s message comes as hospitalizations have more than doubled since Nov. 1, and the positivity rate is once again in the double digits — 10.8% as of the latest update on Thursday.

Paxlovid, the most commonly prescribed treatment, is an oral medication that can help reduce the severity and length of symptoms and decrease the chances of hospitalization. Pfizer, which makes the drug, reported in published clinical trials that it reduces the risk of severe COVID by 89%. Staying out of the emergency room is especially important when hospitals in parts of the state are being strained by other respiratory illnesses, health officials say. A second oral antiviral, Lagevrio, made by Merck, is also available with a prescription.

One year ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first antivirals for emergency use. The initial rollout was hindered by low supply and treatments were rationed during last winter’s omicron surge. Gradually, availability has increased and the federal government and states have worked to increase the number of places where patients can get treatment.

As of Nov. 27, providers had administered 72% of all Paxlovid units allocated to California and 21% of Lagevrio, according to federal data. Nationally, those numbers were 66% for Paxlovid and 31% for Lagevrio.

The California Department of Public Health said in an email response that it did not expect the supply of antivirals to be an issue in case of another uptick in infections this winter.

National analyses of antiviral prescriptions have shown that despite the growing availability of these medications, uptake is lower in poorer zip codes — a disparity that was also seen with vaccination and testing. One possible factor: There tends to be fewer facilities with treatments available in rural and high-poverty counties, according to a national Kaiser Family Foundation analysis from this summer.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s public health officer, said one of the easiest ways to increase the use of antivirals is to promote them at the time of testing.

“At the time that you swab someone, we should say ‘I’m going to swab you. If it comes back positive, I want you to call this phone number and they can set you up with oral medications.’ That really should be the new model for COVID care for the outpatient setting,” Vohra said.

But that’s not the case in most places. And as more people test at home, the onus is on patients to learn on their own what’s available.

“A large part of it is just plain ignorance that they (treatments) are even out there,” Vohra said. “I think a lot of us are kind of anchored in the early days of the pandemic. However, now that these therapies have come along, we really need to change the mental model.”

Local health officials say there also needs to be greater clarity about who qualifies. Some people may be aware that antivirals are available, but they may not realize they themselves are eligible, so they don’t seek out treatment, said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County’s public health officer.

For example, all people over age 50 should be screened for Paxlovid, Chevinsky said. And the state has asked local health departments and providers to look more broadly at the type of health conditions that can put people at high risk, she said.

Most adults actually have a qualifying condition, according to the state’s health department. These include a number of chronic diseases, hypertension, obesity, depression, smoking and physical inactivity.

One piece of advice from Chevinsky, especially for people who use other medications: They should contact their provider and make a plan even before they catch COVID. That way if people do become infected, they will already know whether they qualify for Paxlovid and how they can obtain it.

Experts say that while cases of Paxlovid rebound have received a lot of attention, that shouldn’t discourage people from taking it.

“People still have concerns about rebound and we want to remind people that the rate of rebound is low, less than 10%,” Radhakrishna said. “And rebound can occur anyway, even without Paxlovid treatment.” While research is ongoing, experts estimate the rebound rate is somewhere in the 2%-to-10% range.

How to access antivirals

The time frame to get a prescription also is tight — people need to start treatment within five to seven days from the onset of symptoms. Primary care providers may be the most convenient option because they already have a patient’s medical history on hand. For people who cannot reach their doctor within the five-day window or don’t have one, however, health officials recommend several other routes, including one-stop sites where people can both get tested and receive medication (also known as “Test to Treat” sites), and a recently launched statewide telehealth service.

Over the summer, the FDA changed its regulations to allow pharmacists to prescribe COVID pills. At large retail pharmacies, patients can seek a screening online and if deemed eligible, get their prescription delivered or picked up by a family member. While antivirals are free, at least one chain pharmacy, CVS, charges $60 for a consultation, according to its website.

People can also try the federal “Test to Treat” locator tool, which launched this past spring. This tool directs people to clinics, pharmacies and OptumServe sites. But there are still large swaths of the state, such as rural Northern California, that have few of these sites. For example, the closest “Test to Treat” location for someone living in Chico is in Red Bluff, about a 45 minute drive away, according to the map tool. There are, however, several local pharmacies there that can fill a prescription.

To bridge access gaps, the state also contracted with a telehealth service available to people statewide where they can schedule appointments. Virtual visits via Sesame Care are free to the patient and paid for by the state. According to the site, the service is available to people who are uninsured or having trouble seeing their primary care provider.

“The state is trying a lot of different models of “Test to Treat” and some of them are more successful than others,” Vohra said. “This Sesame platform is great because if you test positive, you can pick up the phone and talk to a prescriber over the phone. Not a lot of people are aware of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
TheAlmanac

Local law enforcement owns millions of dollars in 'military equipment.' A new state bill seeks to regulate all of that.

With the passage of a new state bill, California's police departments and sheriff's offices are facing unprecedented oversight of their so-called "military equipment" arsenals. Introduced in February 2021 by state Assembly member David Chiu, D-San Francisco, the bill seeks to increase transparency and control by requiring law enforcement to document...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California bill would require Narcan at public K-12 schools

California lawmakers are considering stocking the life-saving drug Narcan in public schools across the state following a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses on campuses.A bill introduced in the California State Assembly this week would require all schools to keep at least two doses of naloxone, the generic drug known also sold as brand name Narcan, on campus.The drug can reverse the effects of an overdose.The Los Angeles Unified School District started stocking the drug on K-12 schools earlier this year after a string of overdoses at campuses, including one overdose that caused the death of a 15-year-old girl.The Los Angeles Unified School District started stocking the drug on K-12 schools earlier this year after a string of overdoses at campuses, including one overdose that caused the death of a 15-year-old girl.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Doug Stewart

California wind auction hits $757 million

The second day of the California wind energy auction closed at $757.1 million, double the first day’s per-acre average. The Department of Interior hailed the first Pacific auction as “well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail

Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy