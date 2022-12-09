ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Lakeview's Sawyer leads 2022 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Volleyball Team

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

The championships kept coming all season.

An All-City title, a conference crown, a district championship. Throw in a handful of first-place trophies during weekend tournaments and you have the makings for a banner season.

For all those achievements, Lakeview's Heather Sawyer is our pick for the Battle Creek Enquirer's All-City Volleyball Team Coach of the Year.

The Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Volleyball Team is made up of members of the six city volleyball teams and voted on by the city coaches and the Enquirer sports staff.

The Coach of the Year honor goes to Sawyer after she led Lakeview to an impressive 35-5 record overall. Along the way, the Spartans won their second straight All-City championship, finished first in the competitive Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference East Division and won their second straight district title.

Sawyer leads a talented Lakeview group on the All-City team, including Hazuki Ishikawa, Livi Overbeek, Anya Rankin and Kalyn Smith.

Defending state champ St. Philip finished the year ranked in the top 10 in Division 4 and won a district title and has two players on the All-City team in Makenzee Grimm and Maddie Hoelscher.

Harper Creek advanced to the All-City tourney final with All-City players Lauren Higgs, Cassidy Pratley and Payton Rice.

Pennfield's Julia Hall and Natalie Hensel, along with Battle Creek Central's Tia Henry and Calhoun Christian's Carmen Knickerbocker round out the team.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Lakeview's Sawyer leads 2022 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Volleyball Team

