Beaumont, TX

kjas.com

Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing

Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night

JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Approximately $400 worth of DVD’s stolen from WalMart

Jasper Police say a woman managed to steal approximately $400 worth of DVD movies from the Jasper WalMart on Saturday. Officers filed a report saying that store security personnel observed the woman, only described as a 24-year-old black female, stuffing DVD’s into WalMart bags. The report said that she...
JASPER, TX
East Texas News

911 call leads to arrest

A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died

Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90

Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead

BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
thevindicator.com

Bush arrested after morning raid

LIBERTY – Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges. Law enforcement agents executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the Liberty County Housing Authority. 253rd District Judge Chap Cain signed the warrant.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA

