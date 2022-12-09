Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
kjas.com
Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing
Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
Approximately $400 worth of DVD’s stolen from WalMart
Jasper Police say a woman managed to steal approximately $400 worth of DVD movies from the Jasper WalMart on Saturday. Officers filed a report saying that store security personnel observed the woman, only described as a 24-year-old black female, stuffing DVD’s into WalMart bags. The report said that she...
12newsnow.com
Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
Man indicted on three felony charges regarding crimes against children
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 44-year-old man accused of committing multiple crimes against children could soon stand trial. Whitney Ray Coburn is accused of sexually assaulting minors. One victim was younger than six years old when the alleged assault took place and another was younger than 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.
East Texas News
911 call leads to arrest
A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
KFDM-TV
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
kjas.com
Two people injured when patrol car collides with another vehicle at US 190-96
Two people were injured when a patrol car from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police, firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:00, when it...
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Polk County for aggravated assault, children present
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a […]
kjas.com
Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died
Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
kjas.com
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
KFDM-TV
Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead
BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police name suspects in drive-by shootings that injured children, adult
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police detectives have arrested one suspect and a second surrendered in connection with two drive-by shootings at the same home, injuring two children and an adult, less than a week apart. Police continue seeking four additional suspects. The first shooting in the 4300 block of Fonville...
thevindicator.com
Bush arrested after morning raid
LIBERTY – Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges. Law enforcement agents executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the Liberty County Housing Authority. 253rd District Judge Chap Cain signed the warrant.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
