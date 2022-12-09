ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota state Senator Joe Gruters runs for Republican National Committee treasurer

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
After chairing the Sarasota GOP for 14 years and the Florida GOP for four years, Sarasota state Sen. Joe Gruters wants to delve into Republican politics at the national level and join the leadership of the Republican National Committee.

Gruters, 45, is running for treasurer of the RNC, touting his extensive experience in state and local GOP politics.

While Republicans struggled nationally this election cycle and a predicted red wave failed to materialize, the GOP scored big victories in Florida with Gruters at the head of the party. Gov. Ron DeSantis carried the state by 19 percentage points and Republicans dominated in other competitive races.

“We had so much success here in Florida… why not have a Floridian on the national board to have some influence?” said Gruters, a CPA who also has served in the Florida Legislature since 2016, first as a state House member before joining the Senate in 2018. He was co-chair of former President Donald Trump's Florida campaign in 2016 and is a partner in an accounting firm.

The GOP's poor showing this cycle has put pressure on RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. She is facing two challengers, but a majority of the RNC members have signed a letter supporting her reelection. Gruters and Kathy King, the Republican national committeewoman for Florida who lives in Manatee County, both signed the letter.

Gruters also faces competition for the treasurer job. He considers himself the underdog in his race against an RNC member from Kentucky. He hopes the GOP's strong performance in Florida this cycle will help his campaign.

Gruters didn't run for reelection as Sarasota GOP chair this month after serving in the role since 2008, and doesn't plan to seek another term as Florida GOP chair. The RNC leadership elections are next month.

"I think the party needs some help," Gruters said. "I really do think I can be a strong voice up at the national level."

