ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

'Easy food source': Mountain lions kill or take 9 dogs in single Colorado county

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqI0c_0jdCDKDY00
Photo Credit: DenGuy (iStock).

The Boulder County area has a problem with mountain lions attacking pets and experts think it could be due to local predators changing behaviors because pets are simply an easier source of food. That, and how lions and their natural prey are wintering in areas occupied by humans, possibly a side effect of the continued expansion of civilization into Colorado's wildland.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, game management unit 29, which encompasses Boulder, Jefferson, and Gilpin counties, has seen nine dogs taken or killed by mountain lions since August. The issue is becoming so common that a community meeting was held earlier this week in Nederland to help inform the public about what they can do to prevent these occurrences.

It's not just pets that are being affected either. There have been 60 reported incidents, seven of which included mountain lions displaying aggressive behavior. Granted, 40 of these incidents were only sightings, but it's clear the lions are out and about. Officials say it's possible that total number is even higher, as incidents only get counted when they're reported.

It's also worth noting that it doesn't take many lions to have a noticeable impact. Experts think that the situation could be due to only one or two cats changing their behavior.

In order to help keep pets safe, wildlife officials shared the following advice:

1. Don't attract or feed wildlife. Leaving out food, trash, hay, or anything that may attract wild animals can bring both prey and predators to an area. For example, leaving out bird seed could mean more bobcats hunting baited birds. Likewise, something that attracts deer may mean more lions.

2. Make wildlife feel uncomfortable around your home. Motion-sensor lights, a radio, and other similar unnatural deterrents can help scare animals off. It's also important to keep bushes and trees trimmed to limit hiding spots.

3. Keep pets close. On trails, use a leash. If letting an animal into the yard, check the area first and keep an eye on the situation. Shine a light where your animal is headed if after dark and make noise to keep predators wary.

While mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, they can occur.

If a mountain lion is displaying aggressive behavior, attempt to scare it away by looking big and talking loudly. Wave your arms and throw items in the direction of the cat (without bending down to pick something up). Slowly retreat from the situation, without turning your back to the cat. If attacked, fight back with all you've got.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extreme weather closes multiple state parks in Colorado

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, multiple state parks in northeast Colorado have been closed today as severe winter weather rolls through the area. Blizzard conditions have resulted in widespread road closures and limited visibility in this part of the state. Jackson Lake State Park, located in Morgan County and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] CPW officers rescue same deer from drainage ditch in Colorado for second time

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a buck that resides in Colorado Springs cannot seem to stay out of trouble this year. On December 1, 2021, wildlife officers pulled the deer out of a concrete culvert, where it has reportedly been trapped for days. CPW shared that the walls of the culvert, which serves as drainage, were too steep for the deer to escape on its own.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

18-year-old killed while tubing on ski slope after dark

An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was killed at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah while tubing with friends on the slopes after dark. At about 9 PM, the woman collided with a chairlift tower of Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift, where the Park City Fire Department responded.
PARK CITY, UT
OutThere Colorado

Two people caught in separate avalanches in Colorado

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) two people were caught in separate avalanches on Saturday, following warnings from the center about dangerous avalanche conditions around the state. The first slide occurred near Jones Pass in the Front Range, on a southeast-facing slope, and involved a skier. A snowmobiler...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Treat yourself' by hopping in a limo to spot some holiday lights this winter

Colorado Springs' Premium Rides is offering their 'Holiday Lights Tours' package once again. Offering rides through January 7, the tours last about two hours, including pick-up and drop-off, and travel through picturesque Colorado Springs neighborhoods that are known for their holiday light displays, like the Broadmoor area, Downtown, and Manitou Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado cities named among best in country for ice skating

A recent data analysis by LawnStarter.com, mentioned several Colorado towns on its list of best cities for ice skating in 2023. "We looked for cities with plenty of access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. We also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches," the report reads.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Whiteout conditions to continue, with Coloradans told to avoid travel in some regions

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard taking place on the Northeast Plains is set to continue through the rest of the day and into tonight. While there's uncertainty in exactly how much snow will fall, whiteout conditions are expected to continue, as well as road closures. Much of the eastern plains region has faced serious travel issues implications due to the weather thus far today.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. Dec. 12: Another JOHNNYSWIM Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $35-$37.50; axs.com. Dec. 14: Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave., Denver, $20-$25; tavernhg.com/soiled-dove. Dec....
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy