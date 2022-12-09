'Easy food source': Mountain lions kill or take 9 dogs in single Colorado county

Photo Credit: DenGuy (iStock).

The Boulder County area has a problem with mountain lions attacking pets and experts think it could be due to local predators changing behaviors because pets are simply an easier source of food. That, and how lions and their natural prey are wintering in areas occupied by humans, possibly a side effect of the continued expansion of civilization into Colorado's wildland.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, game management unit 29, which encompasses Boulder, Jefferson, and Gilpin counties, has seen nine dogs taken or killed by mountain lions since August. The issue is becoming so common that a community meeting was held earlier this week in Nederland to help inform the public about what they can do to prevent these occurrences.

It's not just pets that are being affected either. There have been 60 reported incidents, seven of which included mountain lions displaying aggressive behavior. Granted, 40 of these incidents were only sightings, but it's clear the lions are out and about. Officials say it's possible that total number is even higher, as incidents only get counted when they're reported.

It's also worth noting that it doesn't take many lions to have a noticeable impact. Experts think that the situation could be due to only one or two cats changing their behavior.

In order to help keep pets safe, wildlife officials shared the following advice:

1. Don't attract or feed wildlife. Leaving out food, trash, hay, or anything that may attract wild animals can bring both prey and predators to an area. For example, leaving out bird seed could mean more bobcats hunting baited birds. Likewise, something that attracts deer may mean more lions.

2. Make wildlife feel uncomfortable around your home. Motion-sensor lights, a radio, and other similar unnatural deterrents can help scare animals off. It's also important to keep bushes and trees trimmed to limit hiding spots.

3. Keep pets close. On trails, use a leash. If letting an animal into the yard, check the area first and keep an eye on the situation. Shine a light where your animal is headed if after dark and make noise to keep predators wary.

While mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, they can occur.

If a mountain lion is displaying aggressive behavior, attempt to scare it away by looking big and talking loudly. Wave your arms and throw items in the direction of the cat (without bending down to pick something up). Slowly retreat from the situation, without turning your back to the cat. If attacked, fight back with all you've got.