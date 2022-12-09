ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Kfz5_0jdCD9ao00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before walking away from the premises. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a gray backpack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flrNn_0jdCD9ao00

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the incident, call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Come outside and fight me”: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:54 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue, due to a disturbance. As officers arrived at the establishment, they discovered a male subject using […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at the home, they made contact with 48-year-old Gregory James Reeder. According to police, Reeder advised them that he […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, around 4:10 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Walmart located on Glenwood Drive in reference to shoplifting. Once officers arrived, they made contact with an employee. According to the police, the employee stated that they observed 40-year-old Michael Mapp selecting items from a shelve in […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds.  Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around 5:30 p.m. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Renwick St. in Monroe. Gerquarious Strong is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder. If you can help call...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Academy Sports West Monroe partners with West Monroe Police Department for Shop with a Cop

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Academy Sports West Monroe has partnered with the West Monroe Police Community Police Division for this year’s Shop with a Cop event. In support of the event, Academy Sports donated $1,500. West Monroe Community Police Officer Ron Chapman contacted five elementary school principals within the city limits. Chapman told the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Convicted felon arrested with pistol

A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy