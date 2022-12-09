ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey to assess needs as part of West Virginia’s dilapidated structures program

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia counties and municipalities will be surveyed again to help rid the state of dilapidated structures.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) distributed another online survey due to what the department is calling “continued interest in the pilot phase of its newly established Dilapidated Properties Program.

Nitro begins demolition of vacant buildings

WVDEP said that the survey was sent to county and municipal leaders across all 55 counties and 168 municipalities in West Virginia. They say the survey will collect updated information about what each area is doing or would like to do to deal with dilapidated structures.

In September, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced $9.2 million in grant funding to communities that participated in the pilot phase of the program.

“We’ve received calls from county and local officials all over the state, expressing their interest in tearing down these structures to improve their communities,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “Because of this strong interest and the support of Gov. Justice, we are working to launch an expanded second phase of the program. To do that, we need to get an updated look at how communities are handling this issue and their needs.”

Leaders will have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 to respond to the survey.

