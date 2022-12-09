ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Brazil's da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers

By CARLA BRIDI
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024sin_0jdCCSr500

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday unveiled some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad.

Haddad's nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock volatility and ups and downs of the country's real currency, amid intense pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known.

Haddad, 59, is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers' Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.

“This government's level of concern for the following years' expenses isn't clear yet. Haddad has less commitment to fiscal matters than what the market expects, and less dialogue with Congress than da Silva's former ministers,” said chief economist from MB Associates, Sergio Vale.

While Brazil's stock exchange dipped sharply immediately after the Haddad announcement, it later rebounded.

Haddad acknowledged on Friday that his incoming team will work closely with the person da Silva chooses to head the restored planning and budget ministry. “We need to have a plural and cohesive team and this needs to be combined with the planning minister.”

The future planning and budget minister still needs to be chosen. The Cabinet position had been scrapped by President Jair Bolsonaro, who opted for an all-powerful economics ministry, led by University of Chicago-trained liberal Paulo Guedes.

Haddad joined the planning and budget ministry in da Silva's first administration, in 2003. He later became education minister – a job he kept for six years. He left da Silva’s second administration to take over Sao Paulo’s City Hall. In 2018, he ran for president after da Silva was convicted for corruption and money laundering, and lost to Bolsonaro.

On the campaign trail, da Silva - who is universally known as Lula - vowed to maintain and even expand a welfare program that transfers 600 reais (US$115) to 21 million poor families.

Faced with budget limitations, and wanting to be able to keep other campaign promises, the president-elect is seeking to remove the program's funding – estimated to cost US$27 billion – from the country’s constitutionally enshrined spending cap.

While some have applauded his efforts to fight poverty and hunger, others have criticized his apparent lack of fiscal discipline.

Another key appointment by Brazil's incoming president was José Múcio as defense minister. Múcio is a former president of the federal government accounts watchdog, and is a former minister of da Silva's administration in 2003. The appointment of a civilian to the defense post is a switch from the approach taken by the outgoing Bolsonaro government which militarized the ministry.

“This is one of da Silva's campaign promises. The main goal is to cool down the temperature, removing the military from the center of political issues,” said Eduardo Svartman, political analyst who presides the Brazilian Association for Defense Studies.

Another important aspect of Múcio's nomination, according to Svartman, is to signal to opposition parties that the new government is open for dialogue. The new minister was a lawmaker from 2007 to 2011 in a party that is now aligned to President Jair Bolsonaro.

“He was my colleague for 20 years in Congress, I always speak to him. We live in a democracy, there's no need to be enemies", said Múcio when questioned by reporters on Friday about speaking with Bolsonaro.

The new minister also pointed out he will follow the existing hierarchical system for Armed Forces' nominees. “I'll propose to the president for us to follow the traditional system, the oldest in each force will be nominated” said Múcio.

Bolsonaro, a conservative former army captain who has often praised Brazil’s military dictatorship (1964-1985), has relied heavily on current and former soldiers to staff key Cabinet positions.

Tensions around Bolsonaro's interference culminated in March last year when leaders of all three branches of the armed forces jointly resigned following the replacement of the Defense Minister – a military shakeup that many experts said was serving Bolsonaro's political interests.

Bolsonaro has also sought to expand armed forces' role in an election he claimed, with no evidence, was prone to fraud because of the country's electronic voting machines. Following his electoral loss to da Silva on Oct. 30, many protests popped up outside military barracks and facilities across the country, asking for the armed forces to intervene and keep their leader in power.

Other ministers announced on Friday are Worker's Party member and former Bahia state governor, Rui Costa, for Cabinet chief of staff; Brazilian ambassador in Croatia, Mauro Vieira, as foreign minister; and former Maranhão state governor and senator elect, Flavio Dino, in the Justice and Public Security Ministry.

––

AP reporter Diane Jeantet contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
WGAU

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal,...
The Guardian

Fiji election: opposition leader disputes results as vote count continues

Fiji’s opposition leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, has alleged irregularities in voting data while calling for calm, as counting continued in the country’s national election. Provisional results had the opposition People’s Alliance party hovering in the mid to low 40s and incumbent prime minister Frank Bainimarama’s FijiFirst party in the mid-20s four hours after polls closed. The results were taken offline for a number of hours and, when they returned, the results had flipped.
WGAU

Guinea's ex-junta leader testifies about stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea's former junta leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara, took the stand for the first time Monday to testify about his role in a stadium massacre by the military 13 years ago in which at least 157 people were killed and dozens of women raped.
WGAU

Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims

ROME — (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

A World Cup of chaos has yielded a final for the ages: Argentina vs. France

AL KHOR, Qatar — The 2022 World Cup began amid controversy with chaos. It began here at the Al Bayt Stadium with a night all about Qatar, then quickly turned upside down. It pushed Argentina to the brink after less than 48 hours, and soon discarded Belgium and Germany. It continued, all the way to the semifinals, with Morocco and Croatia — and that, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the feet of two giants, is where it ended.
WGAU

Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — A key U.N. committee has again blocked Myanmar’s military junta from taking the country’s seat at the United Nations, two well-informed U.N. diplomats said Wednesday. The General Assembly’s credentials committee met Monday and deferred action on the junta’s request, the diplomats...
WGAU

Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest

NEW YORK — (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company's current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout speaks out after Brittney Griner swap

Sitting in a Moscow studio as snow fell outside, looking relaxed in a blue blazer and maroon T-shirt, described his 14 years in a U.S. prison in since he was exchanged for Brittney Griner, an American basketball player who had been held in a Russian prison colony following a drug conviction earlier this year.
WGAU

Biden restarts task force on immigrants' success in US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is reinstating a task force that is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States. The Task Force on New Americans will be run by the Domestic Policy Council and the focus will be workforce training, education and financial access as well as language learning and the health of immigrants who have green cards and other types of legal status, according to the White House.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Cuban curiosity: Raft with US flag caught in plain view

HAVANA — (AP) — Onlookers scratched their heads at a peculiar scene just off the coast of Havana on Monday — Cuba's coast guard intercepted nearly a dozen passengers from a scrappy blue handmade raft with an American flag painted along the bow. Handmade rafts are hardly...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Macron 'immensely proud' that France in World Cup final

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "immensely proud" that France reached the World Cup final after he traveled to Qatar to watch the team's win over Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. Macron sat beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the...
WGAU

France celebrates WCup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS — (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country's unprecedented achievement. Football fans...
WGAU

Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer's latest superstar against perhaps the sport's greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
WGAU

US military creates space unit in S. Korea to watch North

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The U.S. military formally launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, its first such facility on foreign territory that will likely enable Washington to better monitor its rivals North Korea, China and Russia. The activation of the U.S. Space...
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy