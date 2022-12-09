Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
This 12-year-old Fort Worth football star is attracting global attention.Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Texas Woman Scams Online Boyfriend Out Of $1.2M, Then Hits The Casino
Lorraine Rew was arrested on charges of corrupt businesses influence and counterfeiting.
Drug Smuggler Arrested at JFK Airport! They Hid the Cocaine Where?
Cocaine smuggling has been going on for decades. In the 1970's the Medellin cartel alone was generating tens of millions of dollars in profit each day by smuggling drugs into the United States. Criminals will go to great lengths, risking their freedom, to smuggle drugs into the country. Here's a...
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison
With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses.
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Idaho murders: Forensic analysts say 'incel' suspect angle premature but should not be ignored
While a suspect has not been identified or arrested in the murder of four University of Idaho students, forensic analysts are saying law enforcement should not rule out that the suspect may be an involuntary celibate, but that it is premature to confirm the theory.
Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
Judge proposes Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes serve her 11-year sentence in a 'minimum-security' Texas prison camp
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum security prison that houses female inmates in dormitories. Prison camps have minimal or no fencing.
Man Demands New Car, House With Pool, and More After His Girlfriend Wins the Lottery
Purchasing a single ticket for a 6-number lottery drawing gives you a one in 13,983,816 chance of winning. While this makes it seem nearly impossible, someone has to win, and the woman in this story did.
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport
Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.
Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn
Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.
Comments / 7