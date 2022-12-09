ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,.

