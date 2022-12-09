Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
roundtherocktx.com
Hometown Holiday Continues in Downtown Round Rock
Set a date to enjoy the Hometown Holiday Lights this week! Enjoy music at the downtown parklets and the Music on Main concert this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
37th Street Lights tradition dazzles in Austin
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is known nationwide, but another display that brings joy to Austinites is the 37th Street Lights.
austin.com
5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin
Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
Tickets for Janet Jackson's Together Again tour go on sale Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Janet Jackson will be "All For You" when she hits the road next year for her "Together Again" tour. On the list of pitstops across the county is Austin, where Jackson will perform at the Moody Center on June 4, 2023, with special guest Ludacris. Those...
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Eater
New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin
This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
KVUE
Tuesday cold front brings scattered showers and storms
AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready for a pretty big shakeup in the weather pattern here in Central Texas, and it all starts with our next cold front on Tuesday. This front brings a chance for scattered showers and storms and a modest cooldown for midweek, then a much stronger push of cold air moves in for late week.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff
Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
CBS Austin
Winter solstice celebration held at Pease Park
AUSTIN, Texas — A winter festival at Kingsbury Commons celebrated the holidays with an event called the Southern Lights at the Pease Park Conservancy. It is a family-friendly event held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. with free family pictures for attendees to take with Pax the Winter Squirrel Elf. The Tudor Cottage and Terrace will transform into the SnoRide, SnoHill for Austinites of all ages to slide down using snow tubes.
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
365thingsaustin.com
Southern Lights At Pease Park
Celebrate the season at Pease Park‘s Southern Lights event tonight from 2–8 p.m! Sled down SnoRide Hill (or play in the snow on the Great Lawn) and dance with Dance Waterloo on the basketball court. There will be live music by All Rhythms & Summer Stock Austin, photos...
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
CBS Austin
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
austinot.com
Austin Christmas Lights 2022 Guide – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You
Hear, hear, the sparkly season is near! From now through the end of the season, festive holiday light trails adorn the Texas Hill Country, and we’ve discovered the best and brightest dazzlers around. Everyone loves the Zilker Park lights, yet if you want to set forth on an illuminated adventure beyond these famous Austin holiday lights, read on to find out.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
3rd Round Rock Dutch Bros. Coffee location under construction
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S....
Police investigating after body found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded the night of Dec. 10 after receiving a call about a person in the lake. That happened off of South Pleasant Valley at around 9:45 p.m.
KVUE
