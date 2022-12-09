ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hometown Holiday Continues in Downtown Round Rock

Set a date to enjoy the Hometown Holiday Lights this week! Enjoy music at the downtown parklets and the Music on Main concert this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin

Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin

This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
Tuesday cold front brings scattered showers and storms

AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready for a pretty big shakeup in the weather pattern here in Central Texas, and it all starts with our next cold front on Tuesday. This front brings a chance for scattered showers and storms and a modest cooldown for midweek, then a much stronger push of cold air moves in for late week.
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff

Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
Winter solstice celebration held at Pease Park

AUSTIN, Texas — A winter festival at Kingsbury Commons celebrated the holidays with an event called the Southern Lights at the Pease Park Conservancy. It is a family-friendly event held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. with free family pictures for attendees to take with Pax the Winter Squirrel Elf. The Tudor Cottage and Terrace will transform into the SnoRide, SnoHill for Austinites of all ages to slide down using snow tubes.
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
Southern Lights At Pease Park

Celebrate the season at Pease Park‘s Southern Lights event tonight from 2–8 p.m! Sled down SnoRide Hill (or play in the snow on the Great Lawn) and dance with Dance Waterloo on the basketball court. There will be live music by All Rhythms & Summer Stock Austin, photos...
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
Austin Christmas Lights 2022 Guide – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You

Hear, hear, the sparkly season is near! From now through the end of the season, festive holiday light trails adorn the Texas Hill Country, and we’ve discovered the best and brightest dazzlers around. Everyone loves the Zilker Park lights, yet if you want to set forth on an illuminated adventure beyond these famous Austin holiday lights, read on to find out.
