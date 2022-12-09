Read full article on original website
Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer
A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge. Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in...
Olmsted County Commissioner Receives Statewide Honor
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Olmsted County Board was recently presented with a statewide honor. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden was named the winner of the President's Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The award honors exemplary leadership in public service. Kiscaden, who was elected to the...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
Faribault County Register
BE city meeting draws big crowd
A long night for the Blue Earth City Council began at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Among several hefty items on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for the 2023 Street and Utility Improvement Project. The City Council Chambers were packed to bursting with Blue Earth residents...
swnewsmedia.com
Community Voices: Caution urged on proposed Elko New Market bottling plant
What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant. The Elko New Market City Council took...
Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury
More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3.
It’s Time to Count the Birds Again in Steele County
This Saturday is the 51st annual Steele County Audubon's Christmas Bird Count. Anyone with backyard bird feeders are encouraged to participate in this Citizen Scientist bird project. The National Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the nation's longest-running community Citizen Scientist project, now in its 123rd year. Prior to the turn...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
KEYC
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The next few days of weather include sleet, snow, rain and everything in between. Mankato Police Commander Justin Neumann says slowing down on the road is one of the biggest ways to keep safe. “I mean the thing we hear from a lot of people is just it just took more time to get somewhere with you know, with travel impacts. so just you know slowing down being aware of what’s a priority in terms of your schedule and and making ultimate arrangements if necessary”
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
KAAL-TV
Shillingford trial scheduled for May 2023; results of mental evaluation pending
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court has scheduled a May 2023 jury trial for William Isaac Shillingford, after the Kasson resident’s defense filed to argue that he was mentally ill in May of 2022, when he allegedly shot and killed 70-year-old John Colbert outside his home. According...
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Southern Minnesota News
Machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth under investigation
A machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth is under investigation. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire at 42987 100 St at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The machine shed was engulfed in flames when the Blue Earth Fire Department arrived on the scene. Crews had the fire under control within one hour and remained at the site for approximately five hours.
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Saturday, December 10th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
