Opening night for GR Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dancers from the Grand Rapids Ballet will take the stage to continue a holiday tradition.

The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeVos Performance Hall for “The Nutcracker.” This is the year’s last performance for the Grand Rapids Ballet as they prepare to close this 50th year of sharing art through dance.

Artistic director James Sofranko says it’s taken months to prepare for the performance that guests will experience for the next two weekends.

It will include the Grand Rapids Symphony, 20 professional dancers from around the world, apprentices, trainees and 65 students from the ballet school.

“The Nutcracker is a great first-time experience if you’ve never been to a ballet before. It really is for everyone and anyone. If you enjoy live music, dance and live performances, supporting these organizations in your community that make Grand Rapids a great place to live is something to try,” he said.

You can purchase your tickets at grballet.com . The season will continue with Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” production in February.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.