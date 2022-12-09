ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report PayPal, Venmo, Cash App payments

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7FVK_0jdCBldn00

The IRS is warning Americans that Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and other third-party payment networks must report payments of $600 or more to the IRS and taxpayers must report them on their 2022 tax return.

According to the agency, taxpayers should receive a Form 1099-K, Payment Card and Third Party Network Transactions form by Jan. 31, 2023, if they received third-party payments in the tax year 2022 for goods and services that exceeded $600.

Prior to 2022, Form 1099-K was issued for third-party networks transactions only if the total number of transactions exceeded 200 for the year and the aggregate amount of the transactions exceeded $20,000.

The threshold for reporting third-party transactions was lowered in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to $600. The information is reported on Form 1099-K. Form 1099-K is used to report goods and services payments received by a business or individual in the calendar year, to the IRS.

The $600 rule applies to payments received for goods and services transactions. For instance, if you sell products on Etsy or eBay, you will get a 1099-K form if you sell more than $600 worth of products.

Money received through third-party payment networks from friends and relatives as personal gifts or reimbursements for personal expenses is not taxable. Also, if you sell something at a loss — for instance, you purchased a bike for $800 and sold it for $700, the amount is not subject to the new law.

“You may notice that in the coming months we will ask you for your tax information, like a Social Security number or Tax ID, if you haven’t provided it to us already, in order to continue using your account to accept payments for the sale of goods and services transactions and to ensure there aren’t any issues as these changes take effect in 2022,” PayPal said in a blog post last year.

“This helps us meet our obligations to the IRS and ensures that you will be able to continue using your account and access PayPal and Venmo features and services,” the post continued.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Commies Fall Fast
3d ago

But yeah, those 87,000 IRS agents were to tax the rich, right? Sheep, every last one of you democrats.

Reply
14
Ewa Gardocka
3d ago

totally control ...shame ...dems looking for money...I don't understand their money printer stop working ...I want to see their tax return...we are the people ...we are equal...

Reply
3
Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly SSI payment worth $841 to arrive Thursday for millions

Supplemental Security Income recipients will begin receiving their first of two December payments on Thursday. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30, equaling a total of $1,755 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration.
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy