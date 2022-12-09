Read full article on original website
City starts work on curbside recycling act
HERMISTON – The Oregon Legislature’s Recycling Modernization Act means every city in the state with a population at or above 4,000 must offer curbside recycling by July 1, 2025. Hermiston is one of six communities in the state that has no form of curbside recycling already in operation. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the city council was made aware of the act so it could be prepared as the process is made clearer.
Inslee to preview climate agenda
RICHLAND, Washington – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Richland today (Monday) to preview budget and legislative proposals related to climate action, including a proposal to establish Washington State University Tri-Cities as the future home of a new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures. Washington has already passed legislation that...
