A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO