Oneida County Health Department seeking participation in community assessment
ONEIDA COUNTY – The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD), in collaboration with the Forest and Vilas County Health Departments, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Aspirus Health, is conducting a community assessment throughout the three-county area. OCHD said community members are asked to participate by completing an electronic survey. “The...
Northland Pines and Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office investigated a threat Monday
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines School District and the Vilas Co. Sheriff's Department investigated a school threat today involving two students. District Administrator Scott Foster released a statement to parents and Newswatch 12 saying:. "The Northland Pines School District administrative staff, in partnership with the Vilas County Sheriff's...
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down in Sept. 2023
WISCONSIN – Marshfield Clinic Health System announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, will step down as CEO in Sept. 2023. In a release, Marshfield Clinic said Turney became the organization’s first CEO in Sept. 2014 and has “guided it through unprecedented growth and expansion while serving as an industry leader advocating for rural health care.”
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban goes into effect soon
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River to evade police has pleaded no contest
PHILLIPS (WJFW) - A Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River in 2019 following a police chase has pleaded no contest to multiple charges. Winter Mitcham, 44, was arrested following a police chase in Aug. 2019. Mitcham was charged with four felony counts from an August...
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large. The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning...
Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
Hockey: Tomahawk takes down Pacelli, Medford
STEVENS POINT – The Tomahawk Hatchet hockey team came away with two wins last week. The Hatchet pucksters earned their second win of the season on the road in Stevens Point against Pacelli on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The final score was 6-2. Coach Chris Bembinster said the team “did...
