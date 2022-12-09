Read full article on original website
Fayetteville becomes state’s first gold-level bike friendly community
The first gold-level bicycle friendly community in Arkansas has been announced, and you may have heard of the city that received that honor. City officials today announced that The League of American Bicyclists has designated Fayetteville as a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community for the 2022-2026 period. Fayetteville is one of...
Little Rock-to-Fayetteville pipeline continues with PETT at Smoke & Barrel Tavern
The music scenes of Little Rock and Fayetteville have always had a symbiotic relationship. Little Rock bands often break up when members move to Fayetteville for college, while Fayetteville graduates move to Little Rock for work or family. Each town operates as the second hometown for the other. There’s a friendly rivalry and a shared interest between the indefinite construction.
New businesses and grand openings: Project LeanNation
Location: 1345 E Henri De Tonti, Suite F, Tontitown, AR 72762 (Admiral Plaza- down from Pineapple Bliss and Envy Apparel) Hours: TBD- We will be holding soft opening hours throughout the month of December to get a better understanding of our demand. Look out for those hours on our Instagram and Facebook accounts!
Ever-changing nature of college football has Hogs rolling with the punches
This is finals week on the University of Arkansas campus. For the longest time, it was a quiet week on the Razorback sports front. At some point, in the 1990s, the UA passed a rule that disallowed competition during finals, taking away the temptation for a coach to squeeze in a game or competition when their players could be struggling to retain their eligibility.
Empathy, redemption, kindness draws theater artist Amy Herzberg to ‘Carol’
TheatreSquared co-founder, associate artistic director, and University of Arkansas Distinguished Professor and head of the MFA acting program Amy Herzberg has written four stage adaptations of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” — either solo or in partnership with her husband, playwright Robert Ford. The adaptation...
The best feature of Flyer Homes’ latest listing is actually located just down the street
I’m just going to say it. This home is a fabulous remodel in a highly desirable part of Fayetteville. Soon enough it will be mere steps from the city’s trail system, it’s a couple minutes drive to downtown and the university, and all of that you are going to have to pay for. But the best part is what comes for free.
Fayetteville launches childcare assistance program with ARPA funds
A childcare assistance program for low- to moderate-income families has launched in Fayetteville just days after the City Council approved the new program. The council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to green light a proposal using $500,000 of the $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received to start the program, which will provide monthly payment vouchers for families who are currently having trouble paying for childcare.
Greenway detour planned through Feb. 1 in Fayetteville
A section of the Razorback Greenway will be closed this winter while crews replace the trail’s aging asphalt surface with new concrete. Beginning Monday, Dec. 12, the trail will close between West Center Street and West Meadow Street, according to a city news release. The work is part of the continued construction to develop The Ramble.
Local artists to host last minute gift market Dec. 18
About 15 local artists, makers, crafters, and treat-ers will host a last minute gift market in Fayetteville this weekend. The event, called Hustlewood Presents: Last Minute Market will take place at 6302 Wilkerson Street in Fayetteville (near Johnson) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Vendors at...
Fayetteville public meetings: Dec. 12-16, 2022
The following is a list of public meetings received from the Office of the City Clerk Treasurer. Meeting agendas are gathered by Flyer staff and included when available. For questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 479-575-8323. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Time Meeting Location/Link. 4 p.m. Fayetteville Public Library...
