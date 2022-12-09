ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with an ax, DPD

By Richard Everett
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he assaulted a victim with an ax in the victim’s home.

Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Dothan Police responded to the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue for a report of a burglary in which the suspect was accused of assaulting the victim inside the residence with an ax.

According to a Dothan Police Department press release , the suspect, 59-year-old Timothy Brown of Dothan, forced his way inside the home and began assaulting the victim with an ax he was armed with. After being struck with the ax, the victim was able to disarm Brown and began to hold him down. While held on the ground, Brown pulled a pocket knife and cut the victim’s hand. Brown was immediately taken into custody once officers arrived.

Police say Brown and the victim had an ongoing dispute with one another.

The victim and Brown were both taken to Southeast Health where they were treated for injuries sustained during the attack. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

After being released from the hospital, Brown was arrested and charged with Burglary First Degree and one count of Attempted Murder. His bond was set at $90,000.00.

