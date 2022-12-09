ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

UPDATE: Midpoint Memorial Bridge reopens after fatal Friday crash

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

The Midpoint Memorial Bridge linking Cape Coral and Fort Myers reopened its eastbound lanes Friday afternoon after a fatal crash closed it for hours, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers are responding to a traffic crash involving a fatality on the eastbound lanes in Fort Myers. The crash occurred before 11 a.m.; Cape Coral Police Department said the eastbound lanes of the bridge would be closed for hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLqoX_0jdCB8Up00

He failed to stop: Lehigh Acres man, 63, dies after failing to stop at sign, crashing pickup with car

Thanksgiving fatal crash: Port Charlotte man, 66, dies in Thanksgiving night crash after van rear-ends his SUV

Cape Coral police announced the bridge reopening shortly after 3:30 p.m.

There have been at least 114 deaths on Lee County roads this year, Florida Highway Patrol data shows.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: UPDATE: Midpoint Memorial Bridge reopens after fatal Friday crash

Comments / 13

Kathy Huff
3d ago

The traffic was so backed up, it still is. For what normally takes 5 to 10 minutes to get to, it took over a half hour to get there. It took just as long if not longer to get home. People drive like maniacs in this town, whipping in and out thinking they are going to get there faster. It's crazy.Again my condolences to the family.

Reply(3)
5
Guest
2d ago

My sincerest condolences to the family. Losing a loved one is difficult anytime, but especially at Christmas. And, as for the traffic in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, there is no consideration rhat you are not the only driver on the road. The weaving in and out should be a ficketable offense.

Reply
2
 

