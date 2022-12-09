Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Move and Copy to Folder Context Menu Options in Windows 10 & 11
You may frequently need to move or copy files to alternative folders in Windows. To do this, you might move files to different folders by dragging and dropping them. To copy a file to another location, you can either hold the Ctrl key while dragging or utilize the copy-paste hotkeys.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
makeuseof.com
Does the Hyper-V Virtual Machine Show a Black Screen on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
You can easily configure and create new virtual machines in Hyper-V on compatible systems. However, at times, when you try to connect and start a newly created virtual machine, all you get is a black screen.
knowtechie.com
TikTok is now testing a full-screen horizontal mode
TikTok is testing a new display mode that will allow users to flip their phones and watch videos in horizontal (landscape) mode. The feature, first noticed by TechCrunch, seems limited to a small number of accounts. TikTok has since confirmed the feature is being tested. According to reports, users will...
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone
Apple customers are set to get a welcome productiveness increase in terms of utilizing Microsoft Groups on their cellular or pill gadget. The video conferencing platform has revealed it’s engaged on bringing Image in Image mode to iPhone and iPad customers, letting them view a number of home windows directly on their gadget.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Amazon's latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple's iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
Phone Arena
Samsung pushes December security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 4, fixes more than 80 vulnerabilities
Samsung is currently rolling out the December security patch for its the unlocked version of the awesome Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable in the US, following Google's lead with rolling out said update to the Pixel phone lineup. The latest software patch, which quite respectably weighs in at around 400MB, should also be hitting the carrier-specific versions of the device in the coming days as well.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22623.1028 to Insiders with taskbar fixes
Check out the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes added in the new beta versions of Windows 11 below:. Another fix has been made to resolve the issue of explorer.exe frequently crashing in safe mode. [Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]. Fixed an issue...
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
How to stop uploading updates to other devices on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to stop Windows 11 from using your internet connection to upload updates to other computers.
How to force a Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll show you the steps to configure your device to produce a Blue Screen of Death on Windows 11.
Android Headlines
Samsung adds Galaxy A32 5G to its Android 13 party
Another day, another Samsung smartphone receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the past few weeks and it continues to be today. The Galaxy A32 5G is the latest recipient of the Korean firm’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The 4G model of this phone picked up the new Android version a couple of days back.
Engadget
Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
knowtechie.com
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $30
Microsoft Office is one of the most versatile software packages, and it’s a great gift for yourself or a colleague. And right now, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows 10/11 for just $29.99 – that’s 91% off the usual asking price.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
knowtechie.com
Twitter reportedly looking into forced location tracking
A new report says that Twitter wants users to opt-in to personalized ads or lose access to the social media site. Twitter is hurting for money under its new management. The ongoing staff reductions and moderation tool rollbacks have made advertisers run for the hills. Now, the company is working...
TechRadar
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
Folding MacBook with OLED display expected alongside folding iPhone update
Apple's reported to be making a massive foldable Mac – and a folding iPad is still in development too
