2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
southarkansassun.com
Passenger Fatally Stabs a 59-Year-Old Uber Driver in Louisiana
Brandon Jacob, a 29-year-old Louisianan passenger, was detained for fatally stabbing a 59-year-old Uber driver and posted the said attack on social media. According to the report posted by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Office via Facebook post, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, deputies responded to a stabbing report in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the West bank Expressway. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year old was suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
Fatal shooting off Canal Street
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
Impairment suspected in fatal Tangipahoa Parish crash
A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying...
Mississippi man arrested he swallowed cocaine, marijuauna while fleeing police
A man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to hide cocaine and marijuana in his mouth during a police pursuit. On Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team attempted to contact someone riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street, obstructing traffic.
Metairie crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
Sheriff: Suspect murdered Uber driver because ‘he wanted to kill someone’
Detectives said that a suspect accused of murdering his Uber driver confessed to detectives and uploaded a video of the attack to social media. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of Brandon Jacobs in a news release and said Jacobs is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Yolanda Dillion. Dillion was working as a driver for the ridesharing service Uber on Dec. 9 when she was stabbed repeatedly, Lopinto said.
brproud.com
New Orleans East shooting sends one man to the hospital
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East. It happened on Sunday afternoon in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and subsequently was taken to the hospital.
NOLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says
A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
brproud.com
Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
