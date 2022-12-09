ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

southarkansassun.com

Passenger Fatally Stabs a 59-Year-Old Uber Driver in Louisiana

Brandon Jacob, a 29-year-old Louisianan passenger, was detained for fatally stabbing a 59-year-old Uber driver and posted the said attack on social media. According to the report posted by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office via Facebook post, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, deputies responded to a stabbing report in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the West bank Expressway. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year old was suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater

Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Suspect murdered Uber driver because ‘he wanted to kill someone’

Detectives said that a suspect accused of murdering his Uber driver confessed to detectives and uploaded a video of the attack to social media. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of Brandon Jacobs in a news release and said Jacobs is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Yolanda Dillion. Dillion was working as a driver for the ridesharing service Uber on Dec. 9 when she was stabbed repeatedly, Lopinto said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans East shooting sends one man to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East. It happened on Sunday afternoon in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and subsequently was taken to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says

A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
HARVEY, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

