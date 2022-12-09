ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KzJQ_0jdCAx5u00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are investigating after they say a man left two toddlers home alone.

According to a police report, On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., officers were called for a domestic violence report. When they arrived at the victim’s job, she told them her ex was at their home watching their kids and had just threatened her and tried to block her from leaving. She was able to get out and made it to work where she called police.

Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed

Officers followed the woman to her home on Willard Avenue, but when they arrived, the suspect was not there. Instead, they found the two children, a one-year-old and a two-year-old, home by themselves crying, according to the report.

Shortly after, the suspect allegedly called the victim asking why she called the cops. It’s unclear how long the children were left alone.

Police believed the suspect was still in the area because he mentioned over the phone that he could see the cops were still there. Police searched the home and the neighborhood but could not find him.

At this time, it’s unclear if the suspect will be charged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.

A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
WARREN, OH
explore venango

Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
NEW CASTLE, PA
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire spreads through Youngstown home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects arrested in Austintown shooting identified

Two people are in custody after a shooting in Austintown. The two suspects (pictured below) were identified as 33-year-old Merrissa Durda and 23-year-old Austin Swiger. Both suspects were charged with one count of Felonious Assault, and Durda faces additional charges including one count of Tampering with Evidence and one count of Obstructing Official Business.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy