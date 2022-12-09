Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
The Tragic Death of 'The Clown Prince of NASCAR' Joe Weatherly at Age 41
Joe Weatherly died at the young age of 41 in the Motor Trend 500 on January 19, 1964. The crash occurred at the now-defunct Riverside International Raceway (RIR) in Southern California. Weatherly was one of the most popular drivers of his time and the two-time defending NASCAR Grand National (now...
MotorAuthority
Ford reveals wild GT Mk IV track car packing over 800 hp
Ford isn't done with its GT just yet. Even though production of the standard supercar officially comes to an end this year, Ford will offer a final, track-only version dubbed the GT Mk IV next year. Revealed on Friday, the new Ford GT Mk IV honors the original Ford GT40...
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
Autoweek.com
Why Ferrari Elevated Frederic Vasseur to F1 Team Principal Post
Vasseur, 54, has been the Team Principal and CEO of the current Alfa Romeo-branded team in Formula 1 since mid-2017. Vasseur replaces the Mattia Binotto, who officially resigned as Ferrari team boss on November 29. It will be the third stint together for Vasseur and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, as...
Autoweek.com
Honda’s Civic Type R TCR Goes Racing for 2023
Honda is continuing its latest motorsports program with the new Civic Type R TCR, developed by JAS Motorsports. The model will be homologated for the TCR series, with universal aero pieces, a maximum of 345 hp, and available driver cooling and lighting options. Order books will open on Feb. 1...
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Autoweek.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Is Visually Stunning
The current Prius is an example of a vehicle with lots of “style,” but in the worst sense with its tortured sheet metal and frumpy proportions. The Prius has been recognized for its leading hybrid technology and gas mileage, but the new version for 2023 makes the car aesthetically alluring for shoppers, too.
Autoweek.com
Report: Michael Andretti May Be 'Close' to F1 Team Deal
Michael Andretti is hoping the green light for his Formula 1 team aspirations will be "a nice Christmas present." The head of the Andretti Autosport empire and former McLaren F1 driver is trying to convince F1, the FIA and the existing teams to approve an 11th team entry. It would be financed in part by Group 1001—a financial services company that already sponsors Andretti's NTT IndyCar Series team via the Gainbridge brand.
Autoweek.com
The Final Ford GT Isn’t Road Legal but Has over 800 HP
The Ford GT Mk IV takes inspiration from the fabled Ford GT40 Mk IV and cranks everything up. The latest supercar has a larger engine, a race transmission, and a longer body. The 67 examples are on sale now and start at $1.7 million. Ford’s latest supercar is ending production,...
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Nissan Ariya Is a Shining Electric Light
Nissan is no stranger to battery-electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf has been a staple of mass-market BEVs since it hit US streets in 2010. While the Leaf built a foundation for electric vehicles in Nissan’s lineup, the company hasn’t really expanded its offerings. Well, Nissan is joining the rush to EV crossovers with the 2023 Nissan Ariya.
