Green Oaks Detention center dealing with second escape in two months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for three young, non-high-risk girls who escaped Green Oaks Detention Center on Friday night, according to the facility director Jason Pleasant. The escape happened in the 400 block of South Grand St. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Pleasant...
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am. WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.
Crime Stoppers of Union Parish hosts Christmas drive for victims of domestic violence
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is hosting a Christmas Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive. The agency is partnering with businesses throughout the parish to collect items during the holiday season, and the collected items are for children in domestic violence situations. Crime Stoppers and local businesses...
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Farmerville police chief says nearly 25 people were injured, some critically, after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville. Authorities are currently conducting a search and rescue around the Union Villa Apartment area. This is an updated version of a previous story. Read the...
Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage
Farmerville, La. (KNOE) - Recent tornadoes on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, have left the town of Farmerville seeking help. The community is currently accepting donations for those in need. There are several places to drop off donations such as the Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center at 116 Cox Ferry Rd....
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
Tuesday evening brings multiple “confirmed tornadoes”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings Tuesday night. Multiple tornado warnings were issued nearly simultaneously as a large storm system entered the ArkLaMiss, after the same system caused damage in parts of Oklahoma, east Texas, and northwest Louisiana. Two people were reported missing in...
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) is launching its annual National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign in West Monroe beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Jan. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 32 people in the United States die...
New Inmate work release program in Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s office is implementing a new inmate work release program to help combat a shortage of employees in local businesses. Caleb Duke, the owner of Dukes Hardware in Columbia, and the first to utilize this program, says it not only benefits businesses with their workloads, but also inmates as they transition into life after incarceration.
Creed and Creed Bike Drive
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Evans is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200. Kiroli Elementary School's Annual Pumpkin and Poems Contest 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT. Students in grades K-5 submitted pumpkins and poems based on different...
12 Days of Christmas: The Salvation Army of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting non-profits in Northeast Louisiana, we start with the Salvation Army of Monroe and its long record of service to this region. “They saved my life, I have to give credit to Captain Casey, he’s special people,” says David...
12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
East all-stars prepare for 6th annual I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into the 6th annual I-20 Bowl between northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana, the east holds a 4-1 record. On Sunday at 2:00 P.M, Ruston High School (Hoss Garret Stadium) will host the game. FULL EAST ROSTER:. Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB. KeShawn...
Franklin Medical Center renovates ICU, striving to keep critical care patients local
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A medical center in Winnsboro is fighting to help keep critical care patients treated locally. Franklin Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit has been closed since 2017, and now they say they’re doing everything they can to get it back open and running for local patients.
Zoo Buddy: White-Handed Gibbons!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Betty White! This 1-year-old white-handed gibbon is full of life. She was born at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo on Dec. 18, 2021. “So we didn’t want to pull Betty, but it got cold like it is right now and complications happened, so we had to grab her and we ended up hand raising her,” says Ashley Diserio, one of the zookeepers who takes care of Betty. “We’re slowly introducing her back to mom and dad so she’s on one side of the exhibit and they’re on the other side. We’re probably going to do that for a couple more weeks and then we’ll eventually open the door between them and we’ll monitor how they react physically together. Right now they’re doing really well behaviorally. They like to lick each other through the fence. Betty likes to lick their toes.”
