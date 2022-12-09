MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Betty White! This 1-year-old white-handed gibbon is full of life. She was born at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo on Dec. 18, 2021. “So we didn’t want to pull Betty, but it got cold like it is right now and complications happened, so we had to grab her and we ended up hand raising her,” says Ashley Diserio, one of the zookeepers who takes care of Betty. “We’re slowly introducing her back to mom and dad so she’s on one side of the exhibit and they’re on the other side. We’re probably going to do that for a couple more weeks and then we’ll eventually open the door between them and we’ll monitor how they react physically together. Right now they’re doing really well behaviorally. They like to lick each other through the fence. Betty likes to lick their toes.”

