Boston, MA

Refinery29

A Week In New York, NY, On A $60,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a paralegal who makes $60,000 per year and spends some of her money...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

A Week In Minneapolis, MN, On A $120,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a software engineer who makes $120,000 per year and spends some of their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Evan Crosby

Middle Class Millionaires

While many people think that millionaires are born, not made, the data actually says otherwise. In fact, becoming a middle class millionaire is more realistic than you might think.

