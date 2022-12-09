Kenny Chesney's 'I Go Back Tour' coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in 2023

Kenny Chesney, one of the most successful country artists over the last three decades, will perform at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open next summer.

The singer, guitarist and songwriter will bring his "I Go Back Tour" to En-Joie Golf Club on Friday, June 23, following the first round of the annual PGA Tour Champions event in Endicott.

Chesney's "Here and Now 2022 Tour" was Billboard's No. 1 country tour and attracted more than 1 million fans. His No Shoes Radio station has become a Sirius XM staple.

The Zac Brown Band performed at last year’s Dick Open, which has also hosted Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Bon Jovi, Tim McGraw and Train. The Zac Brown Band is the only act to play the popular Friday-night concert twice.

Dick's Open officials announced the date Friday morning at their office in Vestal, and tournament Executive Director John Karedes noted the 1.3 million people who saw Chesney in 2022.

"We could not be prouder to be hosting this icon – we are all in for a treat," Karedes said in a news release.

Kelsea Ballerini has been named the opening act for Chesney's tour, but there will not be an opener for the Chesney's Endicott performance.

Tickets will go on sale at kennychesney.com and ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. For more information on premium seating, contact 607-205-1500.

