vincennespbs.org
Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director
The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
14news.com
Co-Working Cottage to now host private events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Smaller events will now be held in a co-working space in downtown Newburgh. Since opening earlier in 2022, the The Co-Working Cottage has served as a business hub and co-working space, renting out workstations and a conference room at affordable rates. Now the cottage will host...
Will EVSC’s Proposed Calendar Negatively Affect the Fall Festival in Evansville?
During the last Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a couple of changes were proposed to the 2022/2023 calendar. One pretty big change has caught the attention of parents that could affect a huge fundraising event in Evansville. EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change Could Affect the WSNC Fall Festival. The proposed...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about location, design of new home in historic Jasper neighborhood
Several residents were in attendance at last week’s Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to remonstrate the addition of a two-story home at the corner of Beckman and Kundeck streets. Henke Properties and Design Properties are listed as the owners of an empty 0.22-acre lot at the corner. The...
vincennespbs.org
Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January
In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
14news.com
Downtown Evansville to host ‘Santa Stroll’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is hosting a holiday event Friday to showcase its holiday spirit with a traveling event. Starting on Riverside Drive and Main Street, the public is invited to an event to walk or drive down the street to see Christmas lights and decorations called the “Santa Stroll,” presented by Riverside Capital Management Group.
14news.com
Gibson Co. Republican Central Committee hosts 3 caucuses
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Republican Central Committee is hosting three caucuses Monday night. The caucuses are to fill an Oakland City Council seat and two township advisory board positions. Phil Sloan and Bruce McIntosh were elected to the Princeton City Council. Michelle Ewin was elected to...
14news.com
USI experiences power outage Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana had a power outage that has led to some finals being cancelled Monday. According to university officials, due to the power outage, finals scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. were cancelled and employees left at 3 p.m. Due to the...
14news.com
Princeton couple receives A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple in Princeton received some help from A+ Derr. Joseph and Bethany Bichler were the recipients of A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway. Joseph is a sergeant in the army who was recently deployed to Iraq. A+ Derr provided the couple with a two ton furnace...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wamwamfm.com
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
14news.com
Juvenile Drug Court receives $75k and 4 years extension for mental health program
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Juvenile Drug Court recently received a hefty donation from the city commission and fiscal court. Beginning January 2023, each city and county will provide $75,000 to the courts to increase the mental health providers available in the program. This is only $5,000 more...
14news.com
Avian flu confirmed in Gibson Co. water birds
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The avian influenza has been confirmed in snow geese and water birds from Gibson County. According to a press release, after diagnostic testing on dead birds was done at the National Veterinary Services Lab, they discovered they carried the avain flu. The Indiana Department of...
14news.com
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts annual Christmas party
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday morning, volunteers from Husk Companies and Dunn Hospitality group will be spending time with the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville to celebrate Christmas. According to a press release, the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville will be hosting their annual Christmas party for...
wamwamfm.com
Mark A. Traylor
Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
wamwamfm.com
Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
14news.com
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is making a run for governor of Indiana. The Evansville native made her announcement Monday morning. “I’m a conservative leader that has fought for Indiana, and I’ve connected with Hoosiers in all 92 counties. I truly understand, and can...
wevv.com
Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County
Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
