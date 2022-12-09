ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans

DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury

After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Time for Steelers to Shut Down T.J. Watt for Rest of Season

The annual Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens game at Acrisure Stadium played out just like we thought it would. It was ugly, low-scoring and came down to the final minutes. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh came up on the losing end of the battle, and the loss almost assuredly ends their already slim playoff chances this season. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Steelers had a 7% chance of sneaking into the postseason before the game, but after suffering defeat, the squad's chances shrank down to 0.4%.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Byron Jones Not Likely for 2022

The time has come that we can stop asking whether cornerback Byron Jones will play for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Monday it's not likely to happen. Jones has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season after undergoing surgery on a leg in the offseason...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?

The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Elevate LBs Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cameron McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
MICHIGAN STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Steele Season-Ending Injury: Next Move?

The Dallas Cowboys won, 27-23, but they were on the ropes Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys trailed the Texans for all of the second half except the final 41 seconds. The Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown capped off a 98-yard drive that spanned 11 plays. It was the type...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
WASHINGTON, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Twitter Reacts: It’s the Brand New Lions

The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world. After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities

Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out

Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

49ers Expect Deebo Samuel to Return in the Regular Season

Great news for the San Francisco 49ers. Deebo Samuel is expected back some time in the regular season. Samuel was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and ankle, which is a tremendous win for both him and the 49ers. The injury looked like it was going to be significantly worse, so for Samuel to come out with a sprain is the best case scenario.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: NFL to Levy ‘Big Fine’ on Jerry Jeudy for Ref Confrontation

Jerry Jeudy lost his head during Sunday's spirited loss to the Chiefs, screaming at and bumping an official whom Jeudy felt missed an obvious display of defensive holding. The Denver Broncos wide receiver was fortunate not to be flagged — or ejected — for making contact with the referee. Nevertheless, his actions will have severe consequences.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens Accomplished Some Impressive Feats in Latest Victory

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14 and are tied atop the AFC North standings with 9-4 Cincinnati. However, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals, winning 19-17 in Week 5. Since 2008, 17 of 29 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Open As Road Favorites Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals start a two-game road trip this coming Sunday and opened the week as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati has been the best investment in the league this season. They lead the NFL with a 10-3 record against the spread. Since starting 0-2 overall, Cincinnati's...
CINCINNATI, OH

