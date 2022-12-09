Read full article on original website
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana...
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor’s office told a judge Monday. But Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda...
Travel Wisconsin: Winter Sports & Activities
When the snow falls, Wisconsin warmly embraces winter as adventures await on the hills, trails and lakes. Here’s to making every day a snow day. Check out Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report for all your winter activities. Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report is the premier resource to find fresh powder...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for northern Wisconsin, wintry mix expected for rest of the state
MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the holiday season, winter weather is picking up across parts of Wisconsin with a Winter Storm Watch issued for the northeastern part of the state by the National Weather Service (NWS). According to NWS crews based out of Green Bay, a low pressure...
Kawanakakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning at...
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
