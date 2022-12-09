Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans
DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Open As Road Favorites Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals start a two-game road trip this coming Sunday and opened the week as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati has been the best investment in the league this season. They lead the NFL with a 10-3 record against the spread. Since starting 0-2 overall, Cincinnati's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Time for Steelers to Shut Down T.J. Watt for Rest of Season
The annual Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens game at Acrisure Stadium played out just like we thought it would. It was ugly, low-scoring and came down to the final minutes. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh came up on the losing end of the battle, and the loss almost assuredly ends their already slim playoff chances this season. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Steelers had a 7% chance of sneaking into the postseason before the game, but after suffering defeat, the squad's chances shrank down to 0.4%.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Injuries Back Bears’ Decision to Limit Justin Fields Runs
The scene had to be scary enough for Bears fans watching who are used to seeing their own running quarterback, let alone Cardinals fans who endured it. Kyler Murray cut in the open field Monday night against New England and suffered a non-contact knee injury, reported as a likely ACL tear. He left sobbing on the back of a cart.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Accomplished Some Impressive Feats in Latest Victory
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14 and are tied atop the AFC North standings with 9-4 Cincinnati. However, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals, winning 19-17 in Week 5. Since 2008, 17 of 29 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers Expect Deebo Samuel to Return in the Regular Season
Great news for the San Francisco 49ers. Deebo Samuel is expected back some time in the regular season. Samuel was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and ankle, which is a tremendous win for both him and the 49ers. The injury looked like it was going to be significantly worse, so for Samuel to come out with a sprain is the best case scenario.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Brandon Staley’s Injury-Plagued Defense Executed a Strong Gameplan That Restricted Dolphins’ Passing Attack
The Chargers entered Sunday's game against the Dolphins without six of their starters on defense. Just when the Week 14 matchup could’ve turned into an offensive slugfest with Miami featuring the No. 2 passing attack in the league, the Chargers executed a gameplan that has opened the book on slowing down the Dolphins' big-play offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Byron Jones Not Likely for 2022
The time has come that we can stop asking whether cornerback Byron Jones will play for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Monday it's not likely to happen. Jones has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season after undergoing surgery on a leg in the offseason...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Elevate LBs Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cameron McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence Answers Yet Another Test in Crucial Victory
Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and better. The Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller became the first player in franchise history with 300 passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns (3), and a rushing touchdown in a single game, and continues to take excellent care of the football. It was a career performance for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brock Purdy is Day to Day with an Oblique/Rib Injury
The 49ers' rookie quarterback sensation might not play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy has an oblique/rib injury and the 49ers say he's day-to-day. Purdy suffered the injury diving for a first down in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but stayed in the game until the 49ers pulled all of their starters in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Details Emerge on Antonio Brown’s Run From Police
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers' and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the run from Tampa police as an arrest warrant for battery chargers is still out against him. Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred late last month with his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of forcefully...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities
Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Britain Covey Proves to be a Jack of All Trades
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The cliche has been around the NFL for years and it fits when discussing Eagles’ rookie returner Britain Covey. You couldn’t win with 53 Coveys but you can’t win without one. The undersized and undrafted Covey excelled as a punt returner in college...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama
The Miami Heat are hoping to make the playoffs this season but one fan wants them to grab projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in next year's draft. Actor Michael Douglas recently gave an interview that stated he was a Heat fan and thinks they should go after Wembanyama. “I...
Comments / 0