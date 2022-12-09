ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)

BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Here's Why Kala Pharma (KALA) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing

KALA - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 13.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Recent Price Trend in Now (DNOW) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
How Much Upside is Left in Signet (SIG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 25%

Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $68.27, gaining 3.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $85.50 indicates a 25.2% upside potential.
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)

THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

XNCR - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Apple Stock Mega Bulls: Here’s How To Supercharge Returns

Last Friday, I wrote about how Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bears could benefit from an eventual decline in share price by simply holding shares of a fund, the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares. It aims to deliver the inverse of the daily returns in AAPL. While...
Here's Why You Should Give Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) a Miss Now

ZBRA - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a softening demand environment. Let’s discuss these factors in detail, which are weighing on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in...
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Friday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $215.47 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week

We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Is RCI Hospitality (RICK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
