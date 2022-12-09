Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans
DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Takes Playful Shot At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for many things, including his the famous photo of him smoking a cigar following LSU's win in the National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Burrow was asked to compare his cigar photo to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Open As Road Favorites Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals start a two-game road trip this coming Sunday and opened the week as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati has been the best investment in the league this season. They lead the NFL with a 10-3 record against the spread. Since starting 0-2 overall, Cincinnati's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities
Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence Answers Yet Another Test in Crucial Victory
Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and better. The Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller became the first player in franchise history with 300 passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns (3), and a rushing touchdown in a single game, and continues to take excellent care of the football. It was a career performance for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brock Purdy is Day to Day with an Oblique/Rib Injury
The 49ers' rookie quarterback sensation might not play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy has an oblique/rib injury and the 49ers say he's day-to-day. Purdy suffered the injury diving for a first down in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but stayed in the game until the 49ers pulled all of their starters in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Steele Season-Ending Injury: Next Move?
The Dallas Cowboys won, 27-23, but they were on the ropes Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys trailed the Texans for all of the second half except the final 41 seconds. The Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown capped off a 98-yard drive that spanned 11 plays. It was the type...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Byron Jones Not Likely for 2022
The time has come that we can stop asking whether cornerback Byron Jones will play for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Monday it's not likely to happen. Jones has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season after undergoing surgery on a leg in the offseason...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Details Emerge on Antonio Brown’s Run From Police
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers' and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the run from Tampa police as an arrest warrant for battery chargers is still out against him. Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred late last month with his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of forcefully...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Brandon Staley’s Injury-Plagued Defense Executed a Strong Gameplan That Restricted Dolphins’ Passing Attack
The Chargers entered Sunday's game against the Dolphins without six of their starters on defense. Just when the Week 14 matchup could’ve turned into an offensive slugfest with Miami featuring the No. 2 passing attack in the league, the Chargers executed a gameplan that has opened the book on slowing down the Dolphins' big-play offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Julian Love Takes Ownership of Botched Interception Attempt
New York Giants defensive back Julian Love led the Giants in tackles on Sunday with 10, but it’s the one he missed that could stick out for the rest of the season. On 4th-and-7, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lofted a pass to second-year wideout DeVonta Smith. Love made a great break on the ball and ultimately misjudged how to play it, leading to Smith easily running in for a touchdown that put the Giants into an early 14-0 hole they could not dig themselves out of.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Injuries Back Bears’ Decision to Limit Justin Fields Runs
The scene had to be scary enough for Bears fans watching who are used to seeing their own running quarterback, let alone Cardinals fans who endured it. Kyler Murray cut in the open field Monday night against New England and suffered a non-contact knee injury, reported as a likely ACL tear. He left sobbing on the back of a cart.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Time for Steelers to Shut Down T.J. Watt for Rest of Season
The annual Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens game at Acrisure Stadium played out just like we thought it would. It was ugly, low-scoring and came down to the final minutes. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh came up on the losing end of the battle, and the loss almost assuredly ends their already slim playoff chances this season. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Steelers had a 7% chance of sneaking into the postseason before the game, but after suffering defeat, the squad's chances shrank down to 0.4%.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Accomplished Some Impressive Feats in Latest Victory
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14 and are tied atop the AFC North standings with 9-4 Cincinnati. However, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals, winning 19-17 in Week 5. Since 2008, 17 of 29 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Comments / 0