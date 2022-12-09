ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

First measurable snow of the season in the forecast for parts of North Jersey this weekend

By Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago
After warmer temperatures were a fixture over the past few days, North Jersey could see some snow this weekend.

A front originating in the Great Lakes is expected to drop snow on the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. It could even reach as far as Bergen County, though if it does, it's not expected to be much.

"We have a decent chance of getting some snowfall as it moves across on Sunday, Sunday night," Mount Holly National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said. "Still some uncertainty on the timing and amounts... maybe an inch or two in northwest New Jersey."

Martin said there is uncertainty regarding how far east the snow will go. But where it doesn't snow, it will likely rain starting Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Temperatures in the area are supposed to dip back toward freezing over the weekend. In the areas where it hits freezing, snow is expected to fall.

Sunshine is in the forecast on Saturday, but you might need your shovels on Monday morning.

