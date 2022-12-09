ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fort Worth area school district considers a plan to arm highly trained employees

By Elizabeth Campbell
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
The Keller school board will consider a policy change that would allow a select group of highly trained employees to carry guns on campuses.

The proposal to change the policy came about after the mass shooting May 24 in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers . It is the deadliest mass shooting at a Texas public school. Board members discussed the idea during meetings in November.

Specifically, board members will consider changing the policies on emergency planning. The changes include the option to hire more school resource officers, contracting a third-party security firm, and putting a program in place to allow a few “highly trained” employees to carry a gun. The board will vote on the policy changes during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at 350 Keller Parkway.

The proposal drew mixed reactions from the board during their Nov. 14 meeting.

Board member Micah Young talked about the Texas School Guardian Program, which is used in approximately 300 school districts, including White Settlement and Argyle . The guardian program, which began in 2009, trains school employees who already have a license to carry. Participants will receive Department of Public Safety certification.

Young talked about the increasing number of school deaths and how police failed to act to stop the mass shooting in Uvalde.

‘You can’t say that a police officer would or would not be effective,” he said. “It’s the opportunity to allow the individual with the fortitude to take on the bad guy.”

But board member Ruthie Keyes questioned whether teachers would want to carry a gun.

“I don’t know if we’d get volunteers. I’d love to feel that comfort, but I don’t think we have it,” she said.

The district put out a survey for parents and employees regarding safety and security, and the results will be discussed during Monday’s meeting.

Superintendent Rick Westfall said that if the district approves the Guardian Program, it would be very restrictive and the requirements would go beyond what is required by the state.

The Texas School Guardian program takes a “defensive approach” to an active shooter, according to its website.

The program is voluntary, and participants must have a valid license to carry in Texas. They must also undergo a psychological evaluation and score at least 90% on a handgun qualification test.

