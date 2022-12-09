ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Camp Lejeune Marine presented with prestigious award for rescuing drowning man on July 4

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30E7Lz_0jdC9xWI00

A Camp Lejeune Marine has been presented with a prestigious award for his heroic actions on July 4 that saved a man's life.

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and the American Red Cross honored Sgt. Patricio Recalde Jr. on Dec. 7 for exceptional heroic actions performed by himself and another Marine on Monday, July 4 at Lake Lanier, near Atlanta, Georgia, according to a recent media release from 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The release said Sgt. Recalde was awarded the Certification of Extraordinary Personal Action with the President’s signature at Camp Lejeune.

On July 4, Recalde and SSgt. Justin Le, B. Co, 4th Recon Battalion, Marietta, Georgia were on a personal watercraft, heading to shore, when they heard screaming from the shoreline, the release said.

The two Marines noticed both a man and a woman in the water. The woman was clinging to a life preserver and didn't appear to be in immediate danger, the release explained, but the man did not have a flotation device and was showing signs of serious distress.

"With complete disregard for their own personal safety, and despite rough water conditions, the two Marines rushed over and were able to pull the male victim out of the water and return him to shore," the release said. "The victim was completely exhausted and barely conscious. Simultaneously, a person in a kayak was able to retrieve the female victim, taking her to safety."

The release said it appeared the two victims had been riding a personal watercraft, lost control, and were thrown into the lake. The release added Lake Lanier is notorious for its severe water conditions and has been the site of several drownings this year.

Had Sgt. Recalde and SSgt. Le not taken immediate action, the release said it is highly likely the man would not have survived.

“The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is the Red Cross’ second oldest award given to individuals like Sergeant Recalde who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life,” said Executive Director of the Cape Fear Area Chapter of the American Red Cross James D. Jarvis. “His quick actions and sound decision-making helped prevent an unfortunate accident from becoming a tragedy and he is to be commended for his willingness to help others in distress.”

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Two men headed by boat from NJ to Florida missing: Coast Guard

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two men headed by boat from New Jersey to Florida have been reported missing, Coast Guard officials said Sunday. Joe DiTommasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 64, left New Jersey from Cape Bay, authorities said. They were headed toward Marathon, Florida. Their boat, Atrevida II, was last seen in Oregon Inlet, NC […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17

Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11

Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County school officials announce administrative changes

BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base

Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
newbernnow.com

Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI

A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
theseahawk.org

The 124th Anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre

The city of Wilmington commemorated the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre on Nov. 10, 2022. In the mid-1890s, the city of Wilmington’s government was run by the Fusionist party, a combination of the then-Republican party and the Populist party. This allowed reforms that lead to a flourishing black middle class, making Wilmington home to black businesses, schools and The Daily Record, the state’s only black-owned daily newspaper. Owned and operated by Alexander and Frank Manly, sources say The Daily Record was critical for the prosperity of the black community in Wilmington. An organization called the Third Person Project has been searching for the now-rare copies of the newspaper. They have located seven issues, three being the original paper copies and four being on microfilm.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Bicyclist dead after highway accident

Craven County — An accident on NC Highway 43 around 9 p.m. Sunday night left one person dead according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sergent John Edwards with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened near Spring Garden Road in Craven County. The bicyclist was identified as 17-year-old Bobby Michael Gatto.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

Another North Carolina Substation Was Attacked Weeks Before Moore County Blackout

Another North Carolina power substation was attacked just weeks before the targeted assault on Moore County’s energy infrastructure that left some 45,000 residents without electricity. On Nov. 11, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative suffered more than $500,000 worth of damage to one of their substations in Maysville, damaging transformers and causing them to leak coolant oil, according to a statement by the company that called the attack a “serious criminal act.” It’s unclear how the vandals attacked the plant but it caused a brief blackout for some 12,000 customers in Carteret County, about 150 miles east of Moore County. “Right now, because it’s an ongoing investigation, and because it’s separate from everything that’s going on in Moore County, we are going to withhold comment until we have more information,” company spokeswoman Melissa Glenn said on Thursday, according to The News & Observer. “And we will share that whenever we are given the go-ahead from the authorities to do so.”Read it at News & Observer
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
506
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy