ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Holy Cross faithful sends off undefeated Crusaders eyeing FCS quarterfinal upset

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaemc_0jdC9vkq00

WORCESTER — The Holy Cross football team set off on the next step of its incredible 2022 journey Friday morning, departing for South Dakota State and its Saturday showdown with the top-ranked and top-seeded Jackrabbits in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) quarterfinals.

“We’re all very excited to get on a big plane and fly out west,” senior linebacker Liam Anderson said during the team’s sendoff from the Luth Athletic Complex. “It’s not something we get to do too often. We’re really excited, excited for everyone’s support. It’s going to be a fun Saturday.”

Kickoff is at noon at SDSU’s Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

Holy Cross cheerleaders, fans and friends yelled and applauded the Crusaders as they left the Luth to board buses to take them to T.F. Green Airport in Providence for their charter flight.

“You can’t get to this point without the support of an awful lot of people,” Holy Cross director of athletics Kit Hughes said. “I know the players, the coaches, the staff are incredibly grateful for everybody in the community.”

The undefeated (12-0) and eighth-seeded Crusaders are looking to become the first Patriot League team to advance to the national semifinals since Colgate in 2003.

“Our guys are ready,” HC coach Bob Chesney said. “We had a great week of practice. We understand what lies ahead — a very tough opponent and the No. 1 team in the country. We have to play our best football. It’s going to be about us, what product of football we put on that football field, how well we execute and how long and how well we stick together.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity.”

Holy Cross captured its fourth straight Patriot League title and automatic FCS playoff berth. This will be HC’s second trip to SDSU in less than two years. The Crusaders played the Jackrabbits in the first round of the playoffs during the spring 2021 COVID-19 season. South Dakota State beat HC, 31-3.

“It’s really exciting going back, and it’s really full circle,” said senior offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, who made his first career start at SDSU. “The energy is pumping. We’ve had such a great season and I can’t wait to bring our team out there and show them what we’ve got.”

As the No. 8 seed, Holy Cross earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and defeated New Hampshire, 35-19, in the second round last weekend at Fitton Field to become the first 12-win team in program history.

South Dakota State (11-1) beat Delaware, 42-6, in its first-round game. The Jackrabbits’ only loss was to FBS opponent Iowa.

HC-SDSU, which is on ESPN, is one of only two college football games Saturday. Army and Navy clash at 3.

“This is a big deal,” Hughes said, “playing on a national stage, and being one of two games, we’re going to have people watching us from all over the world. This is a big deal for the college. This isn’t just about Crusader football; this is the entire college being showcased for the world to see. It’s a great opportunity to tell our story and tell people about the community and what we’re doing here in Worcester.”

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holy Cross faithful sends off undefeated Crusaders eyeing FCS quarterfinal upset

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross fans reflect as magical season comes to an end

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team saw its undefeated run come to an end in the FCS Division I Quarterfinal on Saturday, falling to South Dakota State by a final score of 42-21. As the game played out in South Dakota, Crusaders fans cheered on their team from Worcester, many of them gathering for a watch party at District Wood Fired Kitchen.
WORCESTER, MA
Tufts Daily

Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk

Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
MEDFORD, MA
miltonscene.com

Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game

Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game. Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey president, recently commended the Milton Girls U14 A team for their display of sportsmanship this past week. During a game with Weymouth Youth Hockey, the Weymouth goalie was hurt and could not continue playing. Down...
MILTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Inter-High Fall All-Stars announced

The following are the Inter-High Fall All-Stars, as selected by the coaches from each team. Doherty: Jevin Green (MVP), Kevin Ly, Brendan Bango, Angelo Mustica, Davin Grace. Main South: King Tyrese Odamtten, Moises Rodas, Jonathan Carmona Mesa. North: Auggie Mbokar, Gersi Dura, Jose Fermin. South: Osman Lopez, Avery Strogoff, Jesus...
WORCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’

Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
WPRI 12 News

Southern New Englanders prepare for snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday for Kent and Providence Counties.  Accumulations were expected to range from 2-4″ in Kent and Providence Counties.  12 News spoke with people preparing for the snowfall including Doug Metz and his son, Gavin.  “I don’t like snow, for real, it’s […]
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington

WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps

Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Trooper Tamar Bucci memorialized with plaque at Brookfield state police barracks

A Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in the line of duty has been memorialized at the Central Mass. barracks where she began her career. Family of Trooper Tamar Bucci gathered at the state police barracks in Brookfield for an unveiling of a memorial plaque in honor of the 34-year-old Andover native, state police shared in a social media post Monday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy