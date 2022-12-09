Read full article on original website
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. "Governor Murphy's plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited
New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania
BETHLEHEM, PA – Interstate commerce between New York City and Pennsylvania was disrupted on Monday after a 52-year-old New York man was arrested after picking up a marijuana shipment in Bethlehem. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, the package was picked up at a local freight company. Inside, was 46 pounds of marijuana. Police tracked the package to Pennsylvania and had a drug-sniffing k-9 affirm the contents prior to the man's arrival. Yuan Rong Wang arrived to pick up the order on Monday and was pulled over by police shortly after leaving the facility. Wang said he was simply
Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket
HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. "It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers," he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one
Berkeley Mayor warns residents of coastal storm
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato is advising residents of a possible coastal storm on Thursday that will last through Friday. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall between 1.5 and 2 inches is expected with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Amato warned that overnight cold temperatures could make the roads slick Thursday night into Friday morning. "If you have a commute to work in the NW NJ/Eastern PA regions, they will experience a winter mix of snow and rain during this period as well," Mayor Amato said. The National Weather Service has issued
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you're looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won't cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don't need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, "Let's go to Brandon." The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold,
The seals are back at the Jersey Shore
Seaside Heights, NJ – The seals are back in New Jersey and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center is asking the public to give them some space. Common seals spotted at the Jersey Shore are grey seals, harbor seals and harp seals. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center advises you do not go near the seals when they are on the beach and give them at least 150 feet of distance. "The seals are here, please give them a break! The best way you can do that is to give them plenty of space to rest undisturbed by keeping people and dogs
Hey New Jersey, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now $134 million
On Monday, New Jersey Powerball players took home about $96,000 in prizes, but there was no jackpot winner. Now the multi-state lottery jackpot is at $134,000,000. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, December 14, at 10:59 pm. The winning numbers for the Monday, December 12, drawing were: 16, 31, 50, 55, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 4X. 13,969 New Jersey players took home an estimated $96,061 in prizes ranging from $4 to $400.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this
Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township are advising residents of multiple sightings of a black bear within the township. The Berkeley Township Police Department said there is no cause for alarm as it is natural for bears to be spotted in the wild in New Jersey. "There have been some black bear sightings in Berkeley Township. Although it seems unusual it does occur from time to time," the department said Sunday. "Black bears are native to New Jersey. They are most prevalent in the northern part of the state but do occasionally make their way to our area."
Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A female bicyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning while riding in the area of Deal Road and Roller Road. At around 8:30 am, Ocean Township police officers responded to the scene to find the female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. At this time, police have not filed any charges and is asking witnesses to contact the department. If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant
Police investigating stabbing in Downtown Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – One person was stabbed during an incident in Downtown Lakewood Tuesday afternoon at around 4:00 pm. The incident happened in the downtown area. One person was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not released any information on the stabbing incident. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced at this time.
Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver
BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. "The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver's side front bumper and front end," the department said in a statement today. "A piece of the
56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in
