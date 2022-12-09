ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Liberal Fact Checker
3d ago

You want corporations to "pay their fair share", change the tax codes and laws. Will that happen HELL NO, those same corporations are their biggest donors.

Brian Keenan
3d ago

you know damn well that the same people investigating these companies are the ones in bed with them it's another show, they will probably get more kick backs.

Rick Gable
3d ago

Smoke and mirrors. Nothing more. Lobbying should be eliminated to restore integrity to our political system.

