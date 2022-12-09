ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County flu hospitalizations higher than past 12 years combined

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hMvH_0jdC8pQH00

Cuyahoga County, Ohio (WJW) — Flu hospitalizations are higher than they’ve been in years, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The week 48 flu surveillance report from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health shows the number of Ohio influenza-associated hospitalizations this week is up to 367.

2 arrested in Texas for November Fairview Park shooting

That number is higher at week 48 of the 2022 flu season than the total for the last 12 flu seasons combined, according to CCBH.

Flu hospitalizations on week 48 years 2011-2021:

  • 2011: 7
  • 2012: 90
  • 2013: 15
  • 2014: 15
  • 2015: 13
  • 2016: 19
  • 2017: 35
  • 2018: 24
  • 2019: 33
  • 2020: 2
  • 2021: 1

According to the board of health, flu activity has remained very high for the second consecutive week in Cuyahoga County .

There has been one flu death reported so far this season with 122 confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations this week.

Escaped Elyria inmates captured; how they were found

The Ohio Department of Health tracks seasonal influenza activity on a weekly basis throughout the year. The graph below shows this year’s number of flu-related hospitalizations compared to the data from 2016-2017 through the 2021-2022 seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IXhM_0jdC8pQH00
(Credit: Ohio Department of Health)

For a complete archive of flu surveillance data, click here. Find a flu vaccine provider here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Related
Cleveland.com

Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients

AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
police1.com

$2.2M for hiring bonuses, mental health services for Cleveland first responders, dispatchers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has approved $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new police officers, firefighters, EMS employees and 911 dispatchers, according to city documents. The goal is to provide bonuses for 550 first responders, at a cost of $1.7 million, with the rest of the money to pay for travel for career development, a marketing firm to assemble a marketing strategy, and for advertising.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘No way to live’: School board votes in new safety measures at packed Akron meeting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Monday night, the Akron Public School’s Board of Education passed a resolution to purchase high-tech safety equipment, like metal detectors, to make schools safer. Parents and teachers packed the meeting, many very angry, telling the board and administration, that more needs to be done to keep schools safe. The board approved […]
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Legal analyst: Multiple factors affect juvenile bindover

CLEVELAND — Earlier this week, the Greater Cleveland Congregations hosted a public hearing to discuss discretionary juvenile bindover — the process where incarcerated youth are transferred from the juvenile justice system to the adult system. The discretionary element means that judges consider multiple factors in making the decision...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Fund will create Rich chair at Cleveland Clinic

The Rich Family Foundation, Robert and Melinda Rich and the Dreamcatcher Foundation have made a joint $5 million gift to the Cleveland Clinic to support key projects and ideas identified by Cleveland Clinic’s chief caregiver officer, according to a news release. Chief caregiver officer K. Kelly Hancock will serve...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckerspayer.com

Cigna, Mercy Health could split at years end, affecting 12,000 patients

Cigna and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health could split, leaving thousands of patients without in-network access to their provider, if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Dec. 9. The newspaper reported 12,000 patients would be affected by the contract break at Mercy Health's...
CINCINNATI, OH
freshwatercleveland.com

New Hope: Resource event to offer help to job seekers facing barriers

Many of Northeast Ohio’s job seekers face barriers to getting a living wage job—barriers that others may not even think of. Things that many of us may take for granted—a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid ID or driver’s license, childcare—can prohibit someone from earning a living wage with benefits or having opportunities for advancement.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

79K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy