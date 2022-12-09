Cuyahoga County flu hospitalizations higher than past 12 years combined

Cuyahoga County, Ohio (WJW) — Flu hospitalizations are higher than they’ve been in years, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The week 48 flu surveillance report from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health shows the number of Ohio influenza-associated hospitalizations this week is up to 367.

That number is higher at week 48 of the 2022 flu season than the total for the last 12 flu seasons combined, according to CCBH.

Flu hospitalizations on week 48 years 2011-2021:

2011: 7

2012: 90

2013: 15

2014: 15

2015: 13

2016: 19

2017: 35

2018: 24

2019: 33

2020: 2

2021: 1

According to the board of health, flu activity has remained very high for the second consecutive week in Cuyahoga County .

There has been one flu death reported so far this season with 122 confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations this week.

The Ohio Department of Health tracks seasonal influenza activity on a weekly basis throughout the year. The graph below shows this year’s number of flu-related hospitalizations compared to the data from 2016-2017 through the 2021-2022 seasons.

(Credit: Ohio Department of Health)

For a complete archive of flu surveillance data, click here. Find a flu vaccine provider here .

