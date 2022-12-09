Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Essex Police offer help amid Thurrock Council finance probe
Essex Police has has offered its "assistance" to inspectors investigating the financial situation at Thurrock Council. The council admitted a series of failed investments had led to a £469m budget black hole. The shortfall is one of the largest ever reported by a UK local authority and its financial...
BBC
Kent Police: New chief constable not afraid to arrest officers
The new chief constable of Kent Police has said he is not afraid to arrest and charge police officers who break the law. Tim Smith was appointed on Tuesday after working as acting chief constable since 3 October. The previous chief constable, Alan Pughsley, stepped down in September after nine...
Police refuse to drive ambulances during strikes, saying: ‘We need to catch criminals first’
Police have refused to drive ambulances during two days of strike action later this month, saying they cannot handle the task on top of “ever-growing demands”.Ambulance services had requested support during walkouts scheduled for 21 and 28 December over NHS pay.Unions have said they will respond to life-threatening incidents, but it is unclear how “category two” calls, including suspected strokes, heart attacks and seizures, will be dealt with.Earlier this week, health secretary Steve Barclay said that lower category incidents, such as falls by elderly people, may not be responded to as “trade unions are saying those things wouldn’t be covered”.The...
BBC
Six PCs banned from policing for grossly offensive messages
Six police constables have lost their jobs for being part of a WhatsApp group sharing "grossly offensive" messages. More than 6,000 messages were viewed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), including racist and homophobic comments, derogatory remarks about domestic abuse victims, people with disabilities, and women. The officers...
Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’
The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
Postal workers begin Christmas strike action over bitter pay dispute
Postal workers at Royal Mail have begun a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas that will impact services across the UK. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) have called on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to strike on 9 December, 11 December, 14 December and 15 December. The walkouts involve 115,000 workers and are taking place due to a bitter dispute over pay and conditions. The union has said its members want a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living. The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay...
BBC
Solihull: Three children die in icy lake tragedy
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into an icy lake near Solihull. A police officer tried to punch through the ice as he and others attempted to rescue the children in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
One in seven ambulance patients still waiting over an hour for A&E handover
Around one in seven ambulance patients in England are still waiting more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals, with nearly one in three waiting at least 30 minutes.The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.Health experts said the delays show the NHS is facing “the toughest pressures since modern records began” and is struggling to create space for new arrivals.A total of 23,894 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospitals trusts last week, according to NHS England.This was 31% of all arrivals by ambulance, the same level...
UK rail strikes: Who is RMT leader Mick Lynch?
Britain’s rail networks will once more be brought to a standstill on Tuesday as more than 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies stage their latest 48-hour walkout, part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.Train bosses who want to cut 1,900 jobs argue that the railway has not recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, is currently losing millions of pounds a day and is in desperate need of modernisation and hence cannot grant the wage rises demanded by the RMT, despite the hardship that...
Rishi Sunak chairs cabinet ahead of release of plan to fast-track removal of some asylum seekers – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM expected to announce strategy to deal with illegal immigration on Tuesday
Inspector warns of reoffending risk as prisoners locked in cells 23 hours a day
A lack of prison officers means some inmates are spending more than 23 hours a day in their cells, with a rising risk of reoffending once they are released, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons has said.The warning from Charlie Taylor came after justice minister Damian Hinds announced in Parliament this week that 400 police cells would be used temporarily to hold prisoners following an “acute and sudden” increase in the prison population.Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Taylor said that several prisons were struggling to recruit and retain staff, including at Sheppey and Woodhill.You cannot rehabilitate someone if they are banged...
BBC
Bristol post workers 'told to bin leaflets' due to mail backlog
Postal workers have allegedly been told to bin large amounts of undelivered out-of-date paid-for leaflets while dealing with a backlog. The Bristol Mail Centre often makes no attempt to deliver paid-for marketing campaigns, according to Ben Watts of the Communications Workers Union (CWU). Mr Watts said staff had reported being...
Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts
As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While...
One woman killed as car hits pedestrians in Cork village
A woman died and two other women were seriously injured when a car hit pedestrians in a Co Cork village.The crash happened in the village of Beal Atha an Ghaorthaidh, also known as Ballingeary, at about 1.10am on Tuesday.A pedestrian, a woman in her early 50s, was killed when a car hit a number of people.Her body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.Two other pedestrians, both women in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with what Gardai described as serious injuries.The driver of the car, a man in...
BBC
Orkney Christmas businesses hit by Royal Mail strikes
Businesses in Orkney have said they are being hit hard by the Royal Mail strikes in the build-up to Christmas. Negotiations between the organisation and the CWU union, over pay and conditions, have stalled. With uncertainty over delivery dates, some business owners in Orkney are reporting a drop in online...
BBC
Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze
About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT. The blaze is believed to have started in the plant room. The college...
Ministers to release papers relating to firm recommended by Michelle Mone
Labour force move to release material about awarding of contract to PPE Medpro through humble address in Commons
Comments / 0