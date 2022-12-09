Around one in seven ambulance patients in England are still waiting more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals, with nearly one in three waiting at least 30 minutes.The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.Health experts said the delays show the NHS is facing “the toughest pressures since modern records began” and is struggling to create space for new arrivals.A total of 23,894 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospitals trusts last week, according to NHS England.This was 31% of all arrivals by ambulance, the same level...

4 DAYS AGO