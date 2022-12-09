Read full article on original website
The unsung heroes of the snow
As long as the snow is amassing on the streets, the City’s plowing equipment is concentrating on keeping all major streets as safe as possible. Snowplowers are critically important to make sure emergency vehicles can get where they need to go. We caught up with one plow-driver who is going to be up day and night to make sure the streets are clean.
Duluth warns of falling snow from Lift Bridge
The City of Duluth is warning people about wet snow falling from the Aerial Lift Bridge. According to the city, “the snow that is sticking to the upper span of the bridge may fall down in clumps or sheets without warning to the sidewalks and roadway below, creating potential hazards.”
New Youth and Young Adult Drop-In center available in Wisconsin
Through the doors at the Human Development Center located at 1500 N. 34th St Suite, 100 in Superior, you can find Project Reach Out and their new drop-in center. T. Project Reach Out provides many services to the community of Superior and beyond in Douglas County. But they also; “represent the voice of a lot of people in this community that I think doesn’t get heard very often. And we connect with people to try to improve their lives, whether that is helping them find stability with shelter, a stable food source, and a positive home environment. We want to see them excel and graduate,” said Katie Modin, Project Reach Out Program Coordinator.
Event, business cancellations due to winter storm
The winter storm is heading toward the Northland and is expected to begin Tuesday around 6 p.m. and continue into Friday. In preparation for the storm, some area events are being canceled or rescheduled. This list will be updated as additional closures or cancellations come in. If you would like your event added to the list, please email news@wdio.com.
Duluth boxer “Lionheart” crowned champion in 10th pro fight
It takes training, focus, and a fierce heart to step into a boxing ring. After months of practice at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, Duluth’s own Danny Huffman lived up to his nickname “Lionheart” entering a bout in St. Paul over the weekend. At Element Gym he would emerge the champion over a six-time Golden Glove winner.
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm arrives tonight
A winter storm will arrive this evening and take its time leaving the Northland over the next several days. Before precipitation begins, our Tuesday is cloudy and breezy with steady temperatures in low to mid-30s. Winter weather headlines are in effect across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin generally from 6...
Justin Liles: Round two begins tonight
We are now in the lull of the storm for a few hours. Snow will likely return to the majority of the Northland tonight as another round of heavy snow returns. Once again gusty winds along the north shore and heavy snowfall will likely lead to terrible travel again Thursday morning and during the day. All areas from the head of the lake and up the north shore may see an additional foot of snowfall on top of what we already have.
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm continues through Thursday
All parts of the Northland are under either a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, or Winter Weather Advisory today. The headlines for north central Minnesota are in effect until 6 pm, but St. Louis County and east of there is where headlines will continue until 6 pm Thursday. An initial...
Justin Liles: Major snowstorm to hit the Northland
Precipitation is expected to start Tuesday evening as a wintry mix due to temperatures hovering right around freezing. Mix will return on Wednesday during the day in northwest Wisconsin from temperatures being above freezing once again. Ice could accumulate during both of these times, making roads hazardous for morning and afternoon commutes. The heaviest amounts of ice will fall on the southern borders of Burnette, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price counties.
Sentencing for 2018 murder in Duluth, defendant gets 16+years
Brian Ross Shaw has now faced his fate for a fatal shooting in Gary-New Duluth four years ago. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office said that he was sentenced by Judge Eric Hylden to 16.5 years in prison. This was for the death of Kevin John Weiss back on...
AMI Community COVID Vaccine Clinic in Superior Closing Friday
AMI Expeditionary Healthcare’s vaccination clinic in Superior will be ending their services this Friday, December 16th. The AMI clinic established in 2021, with funding from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) helped support strained resources. AMI clinic assisted the health department, local clinics, and pharmacies throughout Wisconsin. The...
MIB’s Asher Zubich commits to St. Olaf, Esko’s Mason Perich to MSU-Mankato
It’s been a big month for Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich. A week and a half ago he helped his team to a state title, and now he’s committed to college. The senior quarterback announced on Twitter Tuesday he’s committed to play football for St. Olaf College.
Cloquet, Hermantown and Denfeld boy’s hockey win on Tuesday
The Hermantown boys hockey team visited Duluth Marshall on Monday. Marshalls’ Kai Melton opened the scoring for the Hilltoppers. The Hawks however scored nine unanswered goals winning 9-1. Cloquet made a trip to Proctor for an evening game. Caden Kubis of the Lumberjacks recorded his first varsity shutout, as...
Sediment cleanup project is underway at Munger Landing
A sediment cleanup project is underway at Munger Landing, also known as the Clyde Avenue boat launch. This project will protect human health and the environment from contamination left behind from historic industrial discharges. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, & Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are...
