Woman arrested for stealing from Cortlandville Walmart

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On December 1st, New York State Police arrested Cortnee Sims, 30 of Cuyler, and charged her with Petit Larceny after she allegedly stole from the Walmart in Cortlandville.

An investigation revealed that Sims only scanned $60 worth of items, but exited the store with over $700 worth of items.

She was stopped by employees and left all the merchandise behind.

Troopers located Sims at her residence.

She was processed and transported to the Cortland County Jail for arraignment and processing.

