CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fog, drizzle, and clouds are outside the window this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Our misty conditions will continue into the afternoon with clouds and drizzle expected. Low visibilities may continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Drizzle, clouds, and fog continue tonight. Due to temperatures dropping into the 20s, freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO