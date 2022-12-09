Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested...
KCRG.com
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. Anyone who sees the suspect is told to contact police. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo...
KCRG.com
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested...
KCRG.com
Solon Fire Department moves into new fire house
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health. Balance is important to stay upright, maintain equilibrium, and to see movement. Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Updated: 2 hours ago. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics. Updated: 2 hours ago. A pilot program in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
KCRG.com
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:00 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated that a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved. The University of Iowa then sent out an alert warning students to avoid the area.
KCRG.com
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
BENTON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a wrong-way crash involving a semi in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue when an SUV was going down the wrong lane on the highway.
KCRG.com
Plane bombing suspect in US custody, to appear in court
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health. Balance is important to stay upright, maintain equilibrium, and to see movement. Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Updated: 2 hours ago. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant...
KCRG.com
Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues
A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District after she says she and two other black students were forced to sit in the back of the bus on a band trip. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Five Seasons Ski Team...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, December 12th, 2022
Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight. Marengo Fire Department facing equipment replacement costs after explosion. Updated: 8 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School Board predicts September for delayed bond vote
As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Marengo's local hospital was thrown into an emergency situation after an explosion and fire created a mass casualty situation.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Updated: 2 hours ago. Project Holiday is in its 35th year. Des Moines police officer charged with...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday at approximately 12:35 pm, Iowa CIty Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. The victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen. Police have released an image of...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. Anyone who sees the suspect is told to contact police. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo...
KCRG.com
Four arrested for animal neglect in Cedar Falls, one charged with child endangerment
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case in Cedar Falls. Thomas Orr, 34, William Shock, 46, Heather William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Shock, 22, were arrested and charged with Animal Neglect with Injury after law enforcement seized numerous animals from unsafe conditions at a home in Cedar Falls last month.
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
KCRG.com
'Light the Night' holiday parade delights people in Atkins
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work. Officials in Marengo are now taking stock of the damage done after an explosion at the shingle recycling plant on Thursday.
KCRG.com
A misty start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fog, drizzle, and clouds are outside the window this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Our misty conditions will continue into the afternoon with clouds and drizzle expected. Low visibilities may continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Drizzle, clouds, and fog continue tonight. Due to temperatures dropping into the 20s, freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night.
KCRG.com
Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Community schools will hold a public hearing about plans for a former stadium site. Crews demolished Sloane Wallace Stadium last year. It had been there for 99 years. The district wants to replace it with a playground and other uses for Irving Elementary School. The...
Comments / 0