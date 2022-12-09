Suspect arrested in connection with battery, other crimes in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with battering two men in a hotel parking lot. Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery resulting in serious injury, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Thursday at 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of two subjects found bleeding inside a vehicle at a Best Western Hotel. When the officers arrived, three subjects, two who were later identified as victims, ran from a parked vehicle toward the officers.

The victims told police they arrived at the hotel to pick up a friend and were sitting in their vehicle when another vehicle parked behind them and blocked their movement. A man, later identified as Udell, approached the men and accused them of coming from his hotel room.

Police said Udell then entered the vehicle and struck both victims, knocking one unconscious and breaking the nose of the other. It appears he kept them in the vehicle for almost an hour as he continued to assault them, took their cellphones and demanded they show the contents of the phones to him, police said.

The victims were from Sweden and did not know the Udell, police said. A hotel employee saw the victims in the backseat of the vehicle and called 911.

Police said Udell, who appeared to be delusional and possibly under the influence of a narcotic, accused the men of coming from his room where a woman was staying and accused people of drugging him.

