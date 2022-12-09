ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ayden Owens-Delerme awaits The Bowerman ceremony

AURORA, Colo. – Razorback double NCAA champion Ayden Owens-Delerme will attend The Bowerman ceremony on Thursday evening at the USTFCCCA convention being held at the Gaylord Rockies. Coverage of The Bowerman presentation will be available through YouTube starting at 8 p.m. (CT). Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv5Hx2iU3Mo&feature=youtu.be. Owens-Delerme is one of three...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 12/12: Boomed The Sooners

Good morning. Both Razorback basketball teams continued to stay in the win column this weekend as the non-conference schedules are starting to wrap up. We’ll break down the wins, and get you set for the week ahead. Now, what all is steeping in today’s Brew?. Face-to-Face with Rylee...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Smith Selected USBWA National Freshman of the Week; Honored by Dick Vitale

FAYETTEVILLE – For the second time this season, a Razorback has been honored as the CBS Sports/US Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week as Nick Smith Jr., as selected this week’s recipient. Smith was additionally recognized by Dick Vitale as his national “Diaper Dandy” Star of the Week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

2023 Arkansas track & field season, SEC Indoor ticket info

FAYETTEVILLE – Season tickets for the 2023 Razorbacks home track and field meets are now available to purchase. In addition, tickets for the 2023 SEC Indoor Championships, hosted by Arkansas, will be available soon through the Razorback Ticket Center. Link for Razorback season tickets: https://bit.ly/3v33FCl. Prior to hosting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Cements Unanimous All-America Status

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, cementing his status as the ninth unanimous All-America selection in program history. Sanders, who has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick, has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Head Earns All-America Recognition from AVCA

Taylor Head has been recognized as one of the top players in the conference, region, and now nation in 2022 as the junior outside hitter earned an All-America Honorable Mention nod from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. It’s the first All-America honor for Head in her career, first...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

SHOW 4: Eric Musselman Live Airs Tonight From 7-8 pm

FAYETTEVILLE – The fourth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place tonight (Dec. 12) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KFOR

Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
NORMAN, OK

