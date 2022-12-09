Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
wjbc.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
1470 WMBD
Man pleads not guilty to Pekin homicide
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin man has pleaded not guilty to the death of a neighbor starting with an assault on Halloween. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Kolby Kincade, 20, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion. Kincade...
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
WIFR
Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old woman
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - As police searched for a person of interest, a vigil was held for a 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed at her home in a gated Atlanta community. Dozens of people gathered in front of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles’ home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood for the Saturday night vigil. Loved ones remembered the mother and grandmother as “one of the most wonderful people that you could ask.”
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury filed single counts against two area residents in two separate cases this week. Peoria County Court records indicate Travis Close, 32, pleaded guilty during an arraignment Thursday to a Class-X felony charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Close was indicted by...
wlds.com
More Information Released on Missing Person Search Near Petersburg
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has released a description and some information about the circumstances relating to a person’s disappearance near Petersburg on Friday. According to a press release, on Friday, a 76 year old white female was reported missing from Springfield. The missing female’s vehicle was located on the east edge of Petersburg near the Illinois Route 123 bridge, where Route 123 intersects with Second Street. A widespread search by multiple agencies then began involving both ground, water, and air search teams. As of Sunday morning, the missing person has not been located. No clothing description is available.
wcbu.org
Arrest made in connection with September homicide
Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
1470 WMBD
Police arrest man for Peoria’s 17th homicide, also faces charges in other cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with a homicide from September, and also faces charges in three other cases. Peoria Police say Domonicue Linwood, 24, faces charges in one case of First-Degree Murder, and counts in other cases ranging from Armed Robbery to Home Invasion.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
1470 WMBD
Another PPD gun buy-back ends early with dozens of unwanted firearms collected
PEORIA, Ill. — Another gun buy-back event in Peoria started and ended fast, with nearly another 90 firearms collected by local police. Peoria Police say people were already lined up by the time the buy-back started on Saturday. According to 25 News, it was all over within an hour.
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
wlds.com
Riverton Man Arrested For Petersburg Robberies
U.S. Marshals apprehended a Sangamon County man on Monday in relation to a month long investigation into a burglary out of rural Petersburg. On November 15th at 1:47AM, Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg. While en route, deputies encountered a vehicle they believed to be occupied by the suspects of the burglary. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle into the City of Springfield with the assistance of multiple Sangamon County law enforcement agencies. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 2600 block of South College Street in Springfield and the occupants fled the scene on foot. Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful. However, evidence from the suspect vehicle was obtained.
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
