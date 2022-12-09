Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Stark County man released from prison four years after wrongful conviction
CANTON – A Canton man was released from the Stark County Jail on Wednesday afternoon about four years after he was imprisoned and wrongfully convicted of aggravated robbery. Aaron Culbertson was arrested on Feb. 14, 2018, when he was 16 years old. He charged with one count of aggravated robbery, found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison. He later became a client of the Ohio Innocence Project, an initiative housed at the University of Cincinnati that focuses on freeing Ohioans who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.
YAHOO!
Akron police release videos of tense home invasion, kidnapping scenes
Akron police have released tense body-camera video of a home invasion where three men reportedly held people hostage at an East Akron home and pointed guns at responding officers. While one of the three was arrested at the home, the other two fled and forced two nearby residents to drive...
YAHOO!
Family reflects on 19-year-old shot at Akron Skate Park in Ellet: 'We don't even know why'
Her son sang in a choir, and it was his senior year in high school. He had recently started working at Amazon. He had just turned 19, and his family said he had his whole life to look forward to until he arrived at a Barberton hospital and died. Dropped...
Comments / 0