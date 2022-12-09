CANTON – A Canton man was released from the Stark County Jail on Wednesday afternoon about four years after he was imprisoned and wrongfully convicted of aggravated robbery. Aaron Culbertson was arrested on Feb. 14, 2018, when he was 16 years old. He charged with one count of aggravated robbery, found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison. He later became a client of the Ohio Innocence Project, an initiative housed at the University of Cincinnati that focuses on freeing Ohioans who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.

